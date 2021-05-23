CNN’s Jim Acosta doubles as Donald Trump the “ Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago ”





CNN’s Jim Acosta dubbed Donald Trump “the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago” when criticizing Congressional Republicans who voted against the bipartisan commission in the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill, saying they accepted the demands of the former president.

“Hopes of a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened on January 6 are quickly fading,” Acosta told CNN Newsroom Saturday. “Almost as fast as some Republican leaders sprint from a key issue, if GOP lawmakers were in communication with the insurgents. See how they run.”

Acosta then released a clip of Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, abruptly ending a press conference after a reporter asked him if he was sure no member of the GOP House was. in communication with the rioters of the Capitol.

Acosta went on to note that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “initially seemed open to a committee” but later “showed his feline reflexes, sidestepping the idea.”

He released a clip of McConnell saying he had decided to oppose the House Democrats’ “biased and unbalanced proposal for another committee to study the events of January 6”.

“You didn’t know he could move so fast, did you? Like a ninja,” Acosta said. But he added that this was not surprising as it was McConnell who “spoke of a good game around Trump’s second impeachment trial” but then voted to acquit the former president.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

He released an excerpt from McConnell’s Senate speech after the February vote, where he said Trump supporters “tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House” and “built the gallows and chanted the vice president’s murder. “.

“They did this because they had been fed wild lies by the most powerful man in the world because he was angry that he lost the election,” McConnell added.

McConnell’s decision to acquit Trump at the time was “not exactly a profile of courage, more of cowardice and calculation,” Acosta said.

“It’s because Republican leaders have made the decision to put next year’s midterm elections ahead of the good of the country and Trump is the key to regaining control of Congress.”

Acosta continued, “You remember Mussolini de Mar-a-Lago writing in his blog, which became his online journal, you might say. Trump demanded that the Republican leaders end this commission … like he’s pushing his button for another diet. Coke. “

Earlier this week, Trump posted a statement via the blog on his personal website, “From Donald J. Trump’s Office,” urging Republicans to vote against the commission. “Hopefully Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!” Trump added.

The House voted on Wednesday to create an independent committee with some bipartisan support, Acosta noting that 35 Republicans were “brave enough to stand up to Trump and his lies.”

But Acosta added that “too many Republicans are still busy rewriting the history of what happened that day.”

He added that 175 GOP members “chose the party over the country or, in one case, the party over the family.”

He was referring to Indiana Representative Greg Pence – the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence – who opposed the commission, despite video clips showing rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” during the Capitol uprising.

“His brother could have been killed and yet Greg Pence said in a statement, and let’s put that on screen, it’s amazing … ‘Hanging judge Nancy Pelosi is determined to push her version of partisan justice – with a hand-picked a jury that will carry out his predetermined political execution of Donald Trump. “”

“Hang Judge Nancy Pelosi?” Acosta said. “Interesting word choice when it was a pro-Trump mob that built a gallows outside the Capitol on January 6.”

