The poor, the rich: in a sick India, everyone is alone

NEW DELHI (AP) For the family of the retired diplomat, terror struck as they desperately tried to get him through the front doors of a private hospital.

A family in a country of 1.3 billion people. A case of COVID-19 in a country facing an unprecedented outbreak, with more than 200,000 people testing positive every day.

But when the pandemic exploded here in early April, the Amrohis struggled to keep a relative alive as the medical system was on the verge of collapse and the government was unprepared.

It’s the way now across India: Families are scouring cities for coronavirus tests, drugs, ambulances, oxygen, and hospital beds. When none of that works, some have to deal with loved ones zipped into body bags.

Despair comes in waves. New Delhi was hit in early April, with the worst coming towards the end of the month. The southern city of Bengaluru was affected about two weeks later. The boom is now at its peak in many small towns, and is only reaching others.

But when a pandemic wave hits, everyone is alone. Poor people. The rich. The well-connected bureaucrats who have immense influence here, and the people who clean the sewers. Wealthy businessmen are fighting for hospital beds, and powerful government officials are sending tweets asking for oxygen. Middle-class families collect wood for funeral pyres, and where there is no wood, families have thrown the bodies of their loved ones into the Ganges. Hundreds of swollen corpses were found.

The rich and well-connected still have money and contacts to make it easier to find intensive care beds and oxygen tanks. But the rich and the poor have been left breathless outside overflowing hospitals.

This has now become normal, said Abhimanyu Chakravorty, 34, whose extended family in New Delhi have set up a makeshift hospital for his father at home. Everyone is running around tirelessly, doing whatever they can to save their loved ones.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared victory over COVID-19. In March, the Minister of Health said the country was in the final stages of a pandemic.

By then, medical experts had been warning for weeks of an impending viral wave. The government ignored the warnings, allowing the huge religious festival of Kumbh Mela to continue, with millions of Hindu worshipers gathering side by side along the Ganges. Hundreds of thousands of people also turned out for state election rallies.

Retired Ambassador Ashok Amrohi thought it was just a cold when he started coughing on April 21. After all, he and his wife had both been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A doctor before joining the diplomatic corps, Ashok had traveled the world. He had been ambassador to Algeria, Mozambique and Brunei, and had retired to Gurgaon, a town just outside the capital, and a life of golf and piano lessons. He was a respected and highly educated member of the upper middle class.

He was someone who, in normal times, could easily find a bed in the best hospitals.

His fever quickly disappeared. But his breathing became labored and his oxygen levels plummeted. It appears to be COVID-19. His wife, Yamini, asked for help. A sister who lived nearby found an oxygen cylinder.

They treated Ashok at home and Yamini was always with him. But his oxygen levels continued to drop.

The family tried to find a hospital bed in a town with almost no beds, calling on their medical classmates for help. We finally arranged a bed.

It was April 26. The brutal summer of North India was approaching. Temperatures that day reached nearly 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

His wife, Yamini, and their adult son Anupam put him in the family’s compact SUV. They arrived around 7:30 p.m. and parked in front of the main gates, thinking Ashok would be rushed inside.

They were wrong. Admission formalities had to be completed first and the staff were overwhelmed.

So they waited.

Anupam stood in line while Yamini stayed in the car with Ashok, who was breathing bottled oxygen. She blew up the air conditioning, trying to keep it cool.

An hour passed. Two o’clock. Someone picked up Ashok for a coronavirus test. It came back positive. His breathing had become more difficult.

I went to the hospital reception three times for help. I begged, pleaded and yelled at the officials, Yamini said. But no one has moved.

At one point their daughter called from London, where she lives with her family. With everyone on a video call, their four-year-old grandson asked to speak to Ashok.

I love you, Poppy, he said.

Ashok took off his oxygen mask: Hello. Poppy loves you too.

Three hours.

Four hours.

Anupam regularly returned to the car to see his father.

It’s almost over, he told her each time. Everything will be alright. Stay with us!

Five hours.

Shortly after midnight, Ashok became restless, removing the oxygen mask and panting. His chest heaved. Then he froze.

In a second he was gone, Yamini said. He was dead in my arms.

Yamini went to the reception: You are murderers, she told them.

But the horror did not end with the death of the ambassadors.

Ashoks’ body, sealed in a plastic bag, was transported by ambulance the next morning to an open-air cremation ground.

Cremations are deeply important in Hinduism, a way to free a person’s soul so that they can be reborn elsewhere. A priest normally supervises the rites. Family and friends come together. The oldest son traditionally lights the funeral pyre.

But when the Amrohis arrived at the cremation ground, a long line of ambulances was in front of them. Beyond the door, nine funeral pyres blazed.

Finally, Anupam was called to light his father’s pyre.

Normally, families wait for the fire to go out, pay homage to it, and wait for the ashes. But huge fires burned around the Amrohi family. The heat was overwhelming. Ashes filled the air.

I’ve never seen a scene like this, Yamini said. We couldn’t take it.

They returned to their car, waited to be told that the body had been cremated, and left.

Anupam returned the next morning to collect his father’s ashes.

