On the possibility of dismissing Xi Jinping

On April 30, Roger Garside, who twice served as a British diplomat in China, wrote an opinion piece on the Globe and Mail, titled Regime Change in China Not Only Possible, Imperative, in which he expresses his ideas on how to change the line taken by China under Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Garside wrote: Much of the Chinese elite is deeply opposed to the path taken by Mr. Xi. They recognize that economic reform without political change has created problems that harm China as a nation and put their interests at risk.

However, for now, due to Xi’s totalitarian regime, political reform will not take place. What to do? Garside believes there are two possible options: one to topple Xi in a coup, and as such, the strained U.S.-China relationship could play a key role. The second prevents Xi from becoming party leader again at the 20th National Congress. Xi’s opponents can take this opportunity to push China on the path to change. The United States and its allies can use economic, financial and technological advances to design the conditions to facilitate regime change in China.

Garside’s views seem reasonable at first glance. However, they denote a lack of in-depth understanding of the current state of the CCP and the core of its problems.

The two options offered by Garside are essentially the same: oust Xi. For now, Xi has really turned toleft and many of its practices at home and abroad have disgusted many people. The idea of ​​expelling Xi is very convincing to some: for example, Cai Xia, the former teacher at the Central Party School of the CCP, has repeatedly said that Xi must quit.

However, Party members are unlikely to stage a coup against Xi.

The CCP likes the expression Mao Zedong coined, political power comes from the barrel of a gun. Whoever owns the rifle (military power) is the real leader.

And now Xi has military power.

Xi replaced all key positions in the central office security office with his own confidants. The Security Office responsible for the security of the CPC General Secretary, the State President, the Speaker of the National People’s Congress, the Prime Minister, and members of the Politburo Standing Committee.

Wang Xiaohong, executive vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security and a close ally of Xi, both director of the secret service of the Ministry of Public Security. The secret services in charge of the security of the vice-presidents of the State, the vice-presidents of the National People’s Congress, the vice-premieres, the state councilors, the vice-presidents of the National Committee of the Political Consultative Committee of the Chinese People’s Conference, the chairman of the Supreme Court and the chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office.

As for preventing Xi from being re-elected as party leader next year, that is also unlikely. The CCP has never conducted a real election: the candidates for the leadership of the 20th National Congress are all predetermined. Who is leading the election of the 20th National Congress? Xi, not his political opponents.

Judging from the history of the CCP, in the 27 years of dictatorship under Mao Zedong until his death on September 9, 1976, there has never been a successful coup. Indeed, after Mao’s death, the highest level of the CCP experienced four coup-like power changes: the first time was on October 6, 1976, when Hua Guofeng, then first vice-chairman of the Central Committee CCP, arrested Mao’s wife Jiang Qing. with the support of CCP Marshal Ye Jianying. After that, Hua became the head of the CCP. The second time, General Secretary Hua was ousted in 1981. The third time, General Secretary Hu Yaobang was ousted in 1987. Finally, the fourth was when General Secretary Zhao Ziyang was ousted in 1989.

The main reason for the last three abnormal power changes is that there was a strongman in the CCP, Deng Xiaoping, and Deng had the backing of the military.

Currently, many high-level CCP members are unhappy with Xi and want to remove him from office, but they all have the same great weakness: They are all severely corrupt and devoid of righteousness.

The CCP rotten to the core

The CCP’s fundamental problems lie not in Xi’s personal qualities, but in the fact that the CCP is a party ruled by Marxism. Marxism is the soul of the CCP, and all the CCP’s problems in internal affairs and foreign diplomacy stem from it.

On June 24 of last year, when then-US National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien delivered a speech in Arizona, he reflected on how the United States had attempted to ” expand economic and technological cooperation over the years. With the CCP in an effort. to democratize it, but the result was just the opposite: we couldn’t have been more wrong, and this miscalculation is the biggest failure of American foreign policy since the 1930s. How did we make such a mistake ? How did we fail to understand the nature of the Chinese Communist Party? The simple answer: because we didn’t pay attention to the ideology of the CCP. Let’s face it, the Chinese Communist Party is a Marxist-Leninist organization. Party Secretary General Xi Jinping sees himself as Josef Stalin’s successor.

This view captures the crux of the CCP problem. Marxism, as fascinating as it may seem at first glance, is essentially a lie, a wickedness and a struggle. These three words are the golden key that unlocks the mysteries of 170 years of history of the international communist movement, 100 years of history of the CCP and 72 years of history of the People’s Republic of China. The CCP has been involved in lies, wickedness and struggle for 100 years and this has turned the CCP into the most corrupt party in the world.

Many Western academics are trapped in the false hope that there will be political reform, with new leadership. They don’t see that the CCP is rotting to the core. Indeed, it is a common and fatal mistake of many Western scholars, who retain the emotional and naive ideal of wanting to treat the CCP as a normal party that has no trace of humanity.

Take the example of Xu Caihou, a former Politburo member and vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

On March 15, 2014, Xu’s mansion in Beijing was ransacked after the CCP suspected him of accepting bribes. The basement of his 5,661 square meter mansion was filled with the following: over a ton of cash, including US dollars, euros, and yuan; countless gold and silver jewelry, famous ethnic jade stones, known as the Chinese national stone, some weighing up to 99 kg and others over 199 kg; Precious hardwoods and rare jadeite artifacts and various ancient utensils, calligraphy and paintings from Tang, Song, Yuan and Ming dynasties. The confiscated assets required the transport of more than twenty military trucks.

It was just Xu’s wealth in nail Villa. The CCP has never dared to publicly reveal the total illegal assets collected by Xu. Perhaps the CCP is concerned that the amount is high enough to provoke a rebellion in the military.

Xi has been fighting corruption for more than eight years since taking office, but as his leadership continues, the corruption becomes more severe. Again this year, for example, Lai Xiaomin, a corrupt official executed on January 29, received $ 270 million in bribes. On February 27, the CCP media reported that corrupt official Li Jianping had accepted bribes of more than $ 460 million. On March 28, state media reported that Xu Changyuan, a corrupt official, illegally made a huge profit of over $ 1.55 billion.

The corruption of the CCP has become an advanced stage of cancer. Nothing will cure it, whether it be surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or any other remedy.

The disintegration of the CCP is the only option

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the communist regimes of Eastern Europe was a catastrophic failure for Marxism.

When Mikhail Gorbachev, former head of the Soviet Union and a key player in the dissolution of the republic in 1991, was asked in an interview in 2011 what he regretted 20 years later, he answered without hesitation: The fact that I have tried to reform the Communist Party for too long.

In a public address to Columbia University students in 2002, Gorbachev also admitted that Soviet politicians were acting with lies. We, myself included, were saying, “Capitalism is heading for disaster, while we are developing well.” Obviously, it was pure propaganda. In fact, it was our country that was behind schedule ”.

He then explained to the students that when he came to power, with the Soviet satellites in space, the politicians in power were debating the issue of toothpaste, detergent and had to create a Politburo committee to ensure that the women wore tights.

It took 69 years for the Soviet Union to prove the failure and lies of Marxism-Leninism. The collapse of the Soviet Union is only a trend and a historical fate.

After all, before the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Boris Yeltsin, the former first president of Russia, with 2.7 million Party members, had already quit the Party in 1990.

In the first six months of 1991, over 4 million members, almost a quarter of the total, left or were expelled from the Communist Party of the Soviet Union for occupying anti-party positions, refusing to ‘obey Party orders or pay for the share.

A similar pattern is evident in China today. As of May 14, more than 377 million Chinese have declared their withdrawal from the CCP and its associated organizations, according to the World Service Center for Quitting the Chinese Communist Party.

just days before the collapse of the CCP regime became reality.

Wang Youqun obtained a doctorate. in Law from Renmin University of China. Previously, he worked as an assistant and editor for Wei Jianxing (1931-2015), member of the CPC Politburo Standing Committee from 1997 to 2002.

Article in English: Speaking of the possibility of overthrowing Xi Jinping