Number of Indonesians administered for the first COVID-19 Jab crosses 14.8 million





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A total of 14,815,666 Indonesians received the first dose of COVID-19[feminine vaccin jusqu’à présent, selon les données enregistrées par le groupe de travail sur les coronavirus à 12 heures, heure locale, samedi. Avec 114 253 personnes ayant reçu leur deuxième dose de vaccin samedi, le nombre de receveurs entièrement vaccinés (qui ont reçu les deux doses) a maintenant atteint 9 825 499. Le groupe de travail vise à vacciner 40 349 049 citoyens indonésiens au cours des première et deuxième phases du programme national de vaccination. Dans l’ensemble, le gouvernement prévoit de vacciner 181,5 millions de citoyens, soit 70% de la population, pour créer une immunité collective contre le virus. Pour accélérer le programme national, le gouvernement a fait des efforts pour augmenter la capacité de vaccination. Le président indonésien Joko Widodo a également exhorté les dirigeants du monde à prendre des mesures concrètes pour combler les lacunes dans l’accès aux vaccins afin d’assurer un accès juste et équitable pour tous les pays. “Je dois nous rappeler à tous que nous ne nous rétablirons vraiment et ne serons à l’abri du COVID-19 que si tous les pays se sont également rétablis. Personne n’est en sécurité tant que tout le monde ne l’est pas”, a déclaré le président lors d’un discours en ligne lors du Sommet mondial sur la santé. le vendredi soir, accessible par PARMI via la chaîne YouTube du Secrétariat présidentiel samedi. Lorsque certains pays ont commencé à vacciner des groupes à faible risque, tels que les enfants et les jeunes, seulement 0,3% de l’approvisionnement mondial en vaccins était disponible pour les pays à faible revenu, a noté le chef de l’Etat. L’écart était encore plus perceptible dans la distribution des vaccins, avec 83% des vaccin les approvisionnements absorbés par les pays riches et les 17% restants vont aux pays en développement, qui constituent 47% de la population mondiale, a déclaré Jokow Widodo. “Par conséquent, nous devons prendre des mesures concrètes. À court terme, nous devons encourager encore plus le partage des doses à travers la Facilité COVAX. C’est une forme de solidarité qui doit être encouragée et multipliée, notamment pour surmonter les contraintes d’approvisionnement”, a affirmé le Président. . Lis: Sommet mondial sur la santé: Jokowi déclare que l’Indonésie est prête à augmenter la production de vaccins PARMI







