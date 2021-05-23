Afghanistan to host Pakistan for white balloon series in August / September: sources





Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after firing an Afghan drummer. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: The Afghan cricket team will host Pakistan for a series in the United Arab Emirates, sources said on Sunday.

The series will take place in August / September this year, sources confirmed, adding that the cricket councils of the two countries are currently in discussions on the matter.

The series, which will include three One Day Internationals and an equal number of Twenty20s, will take place after Pakistan returns from its tour of the West Indies, sources said.

Pakistan will host the New Zealand cricket team for a series in September, sources said.

In February this year Mohammad Nabi, a member of the Afghanistan cricket team, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to allow a series of cricket between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Nabi had revealed details of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the Prime Minister had promised a series of cricket between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the days to come.

This was revealed by sports journalist Saj Sadiq, who tweeted Nabi’s comments. According to Nabi, his meeting with the Prime Minister was “fascinating”.

“The meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch and had a photoshoot with him, ”he said. “We asked him to give Afghanistan a streak with Pakistan and he promised it. We enjoyed this meeting and discussed some things about cricket with him,” added the cricketer.

Pakistan will play two tests, five T20Is against the West Indies: PCB

The CPC had earlier announced that the men’s national cricket team will tour the West Indies and are expected to play two tests and five T20 internationals from July 21 to August 24.

The tour, which will take place following the conclusion of an upcoming ODI and T20I round in England, will kick off with back-to-back T20Is in Barbados on July 27-28, before the action moves to Guyana for the 31st. July and August 1. back-to-back T20Is and the series finale on Aug. 3, the PCB statement said.

After a two-day training match on August 6-7 in Guyana, the team will travel to Jamaica, where two tests will be held at Sabina Park Stadium from August 12-16 and August 20-24.

Both countries have decided to drop a test match from the series and instead include two T20Is in its place. The decision was made with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in mind, PCB CEO Waseem Khan said.

In addition to playing England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the T20 World Cup away, we will host New Zealand, England, the West Indies and Australia over the next eight months, ” said the CEO of PCB.

