Iran says inspectors can no longer obtain images of nuclear sites – NBC10 Philadelphia





The speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday that international inspectors could no longer access surveillance footage of nuclear sites in Islamic republics, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to salvage Tehran’s atomic deal with world powers.

Comments by Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, broadcast on state television, further underscored the narrowing of the window for the United States and others to come to an understanding with Iran. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and storing uranium at levels well above those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.

On that matter, and given the expiration of the three-month deadline, the International Atomic Energy Agency will certainly not have the right to access the footage from May 22, Qalibaf said. May 22 was Saturday.

Hours later, however, a website called Nournews, which is said to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, quoted an unnamed official as suggesting that Tehran’s deal with the IAEA could be extended for another month.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its director general would brief reporters later Sunday in Vienna. The United Nations agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under what is called an additional protocol with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras, the agency said in 2017. The agency has also said at the time that it had placed 2,000 tamper-proof seals on nuclear. material and equipment.

Iran’s tough parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not grant relief from oil and banking sanctions by February. The IAEA has reached a three-month deal with Iran to allow it to keep the surveillance footage, with Tehran threatening to remove it later if no deal is reached.

It was not immediately clear whether the February footage had been removed. Ahead of the Qalibafs’ remarks, lawmaker Ali Reza Salimi urged parliament to open a session to ensure Iran’s civilian nuclear arm wipes out the footage. The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization did not immediately comment on the decision.

Order the head of the Atomic Energy Organization to avoid delays, “said Salimi, a cleric from the central Iranian city of Delijan. The footage recorded on the cameras should be eliminated.”

It was also unclear what this meant for in-person inspections by the IAEA. There are 18 nuclear facilities and nine other sites in Iran under IAEA safeguards.

Qalibaf said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, supported the decision.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A growing series of incidents since Trumps’ withdrawal has threatened the wider Middle East.

More than a year ago, an American drone strike killed a senior Iranian general, forcing Tehran to later launch ballistic missiles that injured dozens of American soldiers in Iraq.

A mysterious explosion also struck Iran’s nuclear facility Natanz, which Iran has called sabotage. In November, Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who had founded the country’s military nuclear program some 20 years earlier, was killed in an attack Tehran attributes to Israel.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

