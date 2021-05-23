PM Modi examines readiness, directs evacuation of people from high-risk areas









May 23, 2021

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the preparedness of states and relevant central ministries / agencies to deal with the situation resulting from Cyclone “Yaas”.

He ordered officials to ensure the timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities.

PM Modi ordered senior officers to work in close coordination with states to ensure the safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas. He also called on all relevant departments to ensure the timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister spoke of the need to ensure that the duration of power cuts and the communication network is minimal and restored quickly. He also called on officials to ensure appropriate coordination and planning with state governments to avoid disruption of Covid treatment and vaccination in hospitals.

PM Modi affirmed the need to involve district administrations in the planning and preparation process for better learning of best practices and seamless coordination.

According to the PMO, PM Modi ordered officials that notices and instructions on dos and don’ts during the cyclone be made available to citizens of affected districts in a local, easy-to-understand language. He mentioned the need to involve various stakeholders, i.e. coastal communities, industries by contacting them directly and raising awareness.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “He reviewed the preparation for the fight against Cyclone Yaas. He was briefed on the various efforts to help people living in the affected areas.”

“Emphasis placed on rapid evacuation and on ensuring that the electricity and communication networks are not disrupted. It was also stressed that it was necessary to ensure that the COVID-19 treatment of patients in the affected areas did not suffer from the cyclone. Pray for the safety and well-being of all, ”PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

PM Modi was informed that the Cabinet Secretary held a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on May 22, 2021, with the Chief Secretaries of all Coastal States and Union Territories (UT) and relevant central ministries / agencies.

According to the PMO statement, the Home Office (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24/7 and is in contact with state governments / UTs and relevant central agencies. The MHA has already released the first installment of SDRF in advance to all states.

The NDRF has pre-positioned 46 teams equipped with boats, tree cutters, telecommunications equipment in 5 states / UT. In addition, 13 teams are being airlifted today for deployment and kept 10 teams on standby.

The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units, complete with boats and rescue equipment, are awaiting deployment. Seven ships with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief units are on standby along the east coast.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has taken steps to secure all offshore oil installations and bring their ships back to safe harbor. The Ministry of Energy has activated emergency response systems and maintains transformers, DG assemblies and equipment for immediate restoration of electricity in working order.

The Ministry of Telecoms continuously monitors all telecom towers and exchanges and is fully prepared to restore the telecom network.

The Union Ministry of Health has issued an advisory to potentially affected states / TUs, for health sector preparedness and response to Covid-19 in affected areas. The Ministry of Ports, Navigation and Waterways has taken steps to secure all vessels and has deployed relief vessels (tugs).

The NDRF assists state agencies in their preparation for the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and continuously organizes a community awareness campaign on how to manage the cyclone situation, read the press release.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of the Interior, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Minister of State of the Interior, the Cabinet Secretary, the Secretaries of the Ministries / Departments of the Interior, Telecommunications, Fisheries, Civil Aviation, Energy, Ports, Navigation and Waterways, Earth Sciences, Chairman of the Board of Railways, members and member secretary of NDMA, directors general IMD and NDRF, and senior PMO staff, MHA.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Cyclone “Yaas” is expected to cross the coasts of West Bengal and northern Odisha by the evening of May 26 with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 165 km / h with gusts to 185 km / h.

It is likely to cause heavy rains in the coastal districts of West Bengal and northern Odisha. IMD also warned of a storm surge of around 2-4m in coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha. IMD regularly issues bulletins with the latest forecasts to all affected states. (ANI)







