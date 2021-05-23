Turkey celebrates 10 years of coexistence with Syrian refugees





Ankara : Since the initial arrival of a few hundred Syrians in April 2011, their numbers have grown exponentially, reaching 3.7 million, according to official data released on Saturday. Never before has Turkey witnessed such a massive wave of immigration, the Xinhua News Agency reported. New institutions and policies have been put in place to meet the challenge of offering Syrians a new life in the country. First accommodated in numerous camps near the Syrian border in south-eastern Turkey in accordance with an “open door” policy, the refugees now live scattered on Turkish soil. About two-thirds are concentrated in urban areas, benefiting from European and Turkish humanitarian aid programs. Syrians are classified as having “temporary protection” status and not as refugees. In a decade, nearly half a million Syrian babies have been born in the country. “Turkey has faced a huge challenge in hosting so many refugees,” Didem Isci, a researcher at Ankara University of Social Sciences, told Xinhua. Isci pointed out that the social isolation rules imposed during the coronavirus outbreak also widened the social divide between Syrian and local communities. “There is little interaction between locals and refugees, and Syrians live in their ghettos,” she noted, calling on the Turkish government to work towards their integration into society. According to a recent study, a majority of the Syrian community prefers to stay in Turkey despite difficult living conditions and an anti-refugee sentiment that prevails among some residents due to an unfavorable economic climate. Only around half a million Syrians have returned to northwestern Syria since 2018. Meanwhile, Turkey and the European Union are in talks to renew a critical agreement on the refugee issue. The 2016 deal called for Turkey to prevent refugees and migrants from trying to reach Europe in exchange for aid totaling 6 billion euros ($ 7 billion) Ankara has so far spent around $ 40 billion on Syrians, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said, urging European countries to offer more financial assistance.







