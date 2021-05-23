Pakistan and Turkey choose Chinese money over Uyghur Muslims





As China continues to persecute Uyghur Muslims by locking them inside “re-education” camps, forcing them out of Islam in order to de-radicalize them, Uyghurs are now fleeing their homeland, Xinjiang Province, an autonomous territory in northwestern China, to seek refuge in Islamic countries in China.

At war with the Uyghurs, China has imprisoned more than a million Uyghurs in detention camps. Beijing has demolished mosques, schools and cemeteries and separated young children from their parents, all to erase Uyghur culture. There are allegations that women are systematically raped and mistreated in so-called “re-education” camps.

The United States of America has accused China of persecuting the Uyghurs, calling their atrocities “genocide”. Meanwhile, China has placed more restrictions on Xinjiang and access to the camps themselves is non-existent. However, amid all the allegations and denials, Uyghur Muslims have been at the center of persecution for decades now and are gradually moving from their homelands to distant Islamic nations.

Islamic countries prefer Chinese money to Uyghur Muslims

Many Islamic nations accepted the Uyghurs at first, expressed solidarity, and some even condemned China for committing atrocities against its Muslim brothers in Xinjiang. Much of the Islamic world is becoming aware of the detention of over millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps in Xinjiang. However, years later, most of the self-proclaimed vanguards in the Muslim world seem to have cast out the Uyghurs, as they have completely submitted to China’s will.

The Islamic world, which has indulged in Chinese whims, has maintained a tight lip against China. Lacking the courage to speak out against China, Islamic countries are now throwing Uyghurs under the bus in exchange for Chinese money. Pakistan and Turkey, which claim to champion the cause of Islam, have let the Uyghurs down not only by remaining silent on Chinese belligerence against the Uyghurs, but have also joined Beijing in perpetrating more terror against them.

Uyghur Muslims, who had escaped Chinese atrocities and sought refuge in those countries in the hope of being rescued, were stabbed in the back by their own. Islamic countries like Pakistan and Turkey, which are now in bed with China, have reportedly turned their backs on the Uyghurs. Egypt is not far from these countries either.

Pakistan, a rental state of the Communist Party of China, is under enormous pressure because of its relations with China to act against Uyghurs who have sought refuge in various cities in Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that China is sponsoring the very popular CPEC, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $ 62 billion economic project consisting of several loans to be used for infrastructure, power plants, telecommunications and schools. Even though Pakistan proclaims it to be a Muslim nation, it has remained silent on Chinese atrocities against Uyghur Muslims due to its over-reliance on China.

Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its reluctance to talk about the Uyghur issue or China’s continued persecution in the Xinjiang region, fearing a Chinese reaction. In 2019, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was unaware of the situation of Uyghurs in China. In the same interview, he described China as a “breath of fresh air” for Pakistan.

To keep China happy, the Pakistani government will do whatever China orders it to do, and the Uyghurs are suffering so much because of the CPEC. The CPEC project and Pakistan’s growing dependence on China have now led Uyghurs to believe they are not safe in Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have started tracking Uyghurs in the country and will be deported from Pakistan. Pakistani authorities have started collecting biometric data from all Uyghurs living in Pakistan. They threatened to send them back to China, where their families will be separated and sent to the camps.

“If I don’t help them, who will?” I have helped many Uyghur families to solve their problems, and God willing, I will continue to do so in the future, ”said Umer Mohammed Khan, a Uyghur activist. Umer Mohammed Khan, a schoolteacher turned activist, runs an underground railroad allowing Uyghurs to escape China. Over the past decade, he has helped dozens of families escape persecution.

China views Uyghur immigrants in Pakistan as ‘terrorists’

Lijian Zhao, deputy head of mission at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, considers Khan and other Uyghurs in Pakistan to be “terrorists”. China believes that these Uyghur Muslims are part of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a separatist group responsible for several violent attacks in China such as the 2005 attack in Urumqi, in the Xinjiang region.

“The Islamic Movement of East Turkestan is a terrorist organization recognized by the UN Security Council. Their main objective is to separate Xinjiang from China. We are trying to get support from other countries to fight this group. I think the ETIM’s attempt to separate China, to create problems for China, is doomed to failure, said Zhao, director of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s information department in Beijing.

Pakistani police also broke into Khan’s Uyghur language school in Islamabad and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of computers, textbooks and other educational materials. “I am not a terrorist, but yes, China says I am a terrorist. I did not do anything wrong. I’m just trying to help educate people. Because China fears us, it suppresses us, ”Khan said.

Khan said they were teaching around 100 children at the school who were learning the Uyghur language. There is no existence without your native language and your culture, and we are facing an existential crisis, and we want to reclaim our identity, says Khan.

A few months later, the police broke into Khan’s residence again. They had detained his elderly father because they couldn’t find Khan. Pakistani police had attacked Khan’s father, who died shortly after being traumatized. Since this incident, Khan said he has been arrested and beaten several times by Pakistani authorities.

“My family members came to see me and begged me to stop this work. But I can not. Helping people is my life calling and I have to keep going, ”says Khan.

Turkey returns Uyghurs to Xinjiang

Pakistan is not the only country silently complying with China’s wishes. In 1952, the then Turkish government offered asylum to Uyghurs fleeing Xinjiang province after the Communist government took control of China. Some Uyghur Muslims have been offered temporary or permanent residence in Turkey.

However, Turkey, which has shown all its machismo against small countries in the Middle East, does not seem to have the courage to make its voice heard against the persecution of Uyghurs because they depend on China for their investments and loans.

In 2009, Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan was one of the first to call China’s crackdown on Uyghurs “genocide”, provoking an angry reaction from Beijing. Ten years later, growing hostilities with the West prompted the authoritarian Turkish leader to seek global support from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Indeed, the geopolitical game brought a major change in Ankaras’ policy towards the Uyghurs and China.

It should be noted that Turkey is home to more than 35,000 Uyghurs in its various cities. Uyghurs, who share Turkish descent, have found refuge in Turkish cities and have settled for many years. The sudden change in relations between China and Turkey now endangers Uyghurs living in Turkish cities, as it has become much more difficult for them to obtain residence permits or citizenship.

It has become difficult for Uyghurs to live in Turkey as they fear being deported to Xinjiang at any time. To compound their fear, China has also refused to renew its passports. The Turkish government made a lackluster promise to allow them to reside in Turkey without any passport restrictions. However, at the same time, he is also raiding Uyghur homes, arresting hundreds of people and coordinating evictions with Beijing.

One of the main reasons for this is Turkey’s apparent shift from its NATO allies to Russia and China. The worrying aspect is that China recently ratified an extradition agreement with Turkey, what it calls a “partnership against terrorism”. While the Uyghurs had no problems in Turkey until three or four years ago, Ankaras’ security concerns and closer ties with Beijing have reversed this trend, leaving them in a precarious situation.

Egypt expels, Saudi and Islamic worlds remain silent

Like Turkey, Egypt has detained and deported Uyghurs to China. Since 2017, at least 200 Uyghurs have been arrested during the raids, at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party, and have been returned to China.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Islamic world, has also not said a word about the Uyghurs. In fact, relations between Beijing and Riyadh have only grown stronger in recent years. China and Saudi Arabia have signed deals worth billions, and Chinese money has made Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman an ally of China.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation – the self-proclaimed protector of the interests of the Muslim world, also failed to find the courage to confront China over the state-sponsored genocide of Uyghur Muslims. The fifty-seven OIC Member States have also remained silent on the issue.

The message seems clear: Islamic nations chose China’s dirty money over persecuted Uyghur Muslims. The interests of the so-called protectors of the Muslim rest simply on Chinese money and not on their “Ummah”.

