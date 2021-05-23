Indonesia vows to continue promoting 2032 Olympic bid despite Brisbane’s progress

Indonesia insist they will continue their bid for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, despite hopes Brisbane will be confirmed as host.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered his cabinet to prepare a dedicated plan for the country’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics last year.

The move came after the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) called on the country’s government to fully support a bid in August.

According to the Indonesian newspaper, the Jakarta Post, a presidential decree was issued last month to create a bidding committee for the Games.

He will face an uphill battle, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Brisbane as its preferred bidder for the 2032 Games in March.

Brisbane came close to being officially confirmed as host last month when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged the federal government would cover half the costs, adding contributions from state and local governments.

This allowed Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to submit priority guarantees to IOC President Thomas Bach.

The IOC is currently evaluating the project, leading to suggest that the Games could be awarded at the IOC Session ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

KOI Chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari, however, has targeted Tokyo 2020 as an opportunity to promote a potential Indonesian candidacy and seek support despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We already have many plans to promote [Indonesia as an Olympic host] but we must also understand that we cannot be so intrusive in the face of this extraordinary situation, ”said Oktohari, according to Jakarta Post.

“We will always find ways to maximize our chances through lobbying.

“Tokyo will be a great opportunity to interact with other NOCs and to gain sympathy, as well as to prove that Indonesia is ready to host the Olympic Games in 2032”.

Brisbane set to host 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Getty Images

An ‘Indonesian house’ was among the ideas considered by the KOI, but the project is unlikely to materialize due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KOI would create pins that can be shared to promote their proposal.

The 2032 Games will be the first Summer Olympic Games to be awarded under the IOC’s new process for the selection of the host for its flagship event.

In 2019, it created Future Host Commissions, which identify and recommend venues for the Games and engage in dialogue with potential countries and cities about their organization.

This led to the abandonment of the previous approach of pitting cities competing against each other to host the Olympics in a given year and then announcing the winner seven years in advance.

The new process has drawn criticism due to a lack of transparency.

Brisbane appears ready to secure the Games.

Indonesia appears poised to follow South Korea, which submitted a joint bid with North Korea for the Games despite the IOC nominating Brisbane as the preferred bidder.

Qatar, Germany, India and Hungary had all already expressed interest in participating in the 2032 event.