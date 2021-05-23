Bilawal Bhutto says Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘will flee Pakistan like Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz’





PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also flee the country like other lawmakers. The PPP chief says the prime minister is “leading the country to destruction in pursuit of Musharraf’s goal.” be taken from abroad under strict conditions, which will increase the country’s economic difficulties.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also flee the country like other lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and former President Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing a press conference, the PPP leader said the prime minister “is leading the country to destruction in pursuit of Musharraf’s goal.”

Read more: PM Imran Khan calls PTI central committee meeting to discuss pro-Tareen group and other issues

“The poverty rate was 50% under the reign of Imran Khan’s benefactor dictator Pervez Musharraf,” Bilawal said, adding that massive loans are being taken abroad on strict terms, which will exacerbate the economic difficulties. from the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office wastes money from the public treasury, he said.

“Imran Khan’s crime is not only inflation, but also patronizing the mafia which causes inflation in the country,” Bilawal said while lashing out at others, adding that Prime Minister Minister accused the others but that he should first “take a look at his own actions”.

This is not the first time that the president of the PPP has criticized the Prime Minister. Earlier this month, he said every Pakistani was paying the price for Imran Khan’s “tsunami of change”.

In a statement, Bilawal held the prime minister responsible for the country’s dire economic situation.

Speaking of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Bilawal said it was unfortunate that the same prime minister, who spoke of not getting loans from other countries, carried the “begging bowl” with him everywhere. in the world.

“Mr. Prime Minister, surely you have a lot of experience in fundraising. However, countries do not work only on donations,” said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said the prime minister borrowed money from China to repay Saudi Arabia’s $ 3 billion loan, adding that the current government’s inept economic policies have made the life of the common man. very difficult.

“If the money we receive from loans continues to be wasted on corruption, the common man will continue to bear the burden of inflation,” he said. “Imran Khan, you should get out of your palace in Bani Gala,” the PPP chairman added.

Bilawal had said the government could not even reimburse payments for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, adding that China was reluctant to issue $ 6 billion in funds for the ML-1 project.

“The reluctance of the Chinese government [in issuing the funds] is actually an expression of their lack of confidence in the PTI government, ”he said, adding that foreign investors were afraid to invest in Pakistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos