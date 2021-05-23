The story of two Romneys: Mitt Romney’s resistance to Trump comes straight from his father





Once upon a long time ago (in the late 1960s) the Republican Party had moderate and competent thinking about the Midwestern governor, who could become its presidential candidate.

He was a successful businessman with a reputation for non-craftsmanship, was impeccably honest and (according to polls) had a good chance of winning a general election. While these things rarely matter in terms of political strategy discussions, he also reportedly broke a historic barrier by becoming America’s first Mormon president (which we still haven’t had). to key issues like civil rights and the Vietnam War, another consideration that may not matter to strategists, but to historians.

Yet George W. Romney made a mistake. At one point, while discussing the Vietnam War, he used the term “brainwashing” to describe how he was treated by policy makers. The press, which already thought Romney was prone to embarrassment, found the word choice both hilarious and disqualifying: Before he knew it, he was struggling with a public relations nightmare (some claimed to be offended by this remark, some ridiculed him etc) and his 1968 candidacy which had already been in trouble became a punchline. Republicans instead appointed Richard Nixon, who was ultimately elected and appointed Romney as his housing and urban development secretary. In no time, the controversy was for the most part forgotten, especially the fact that Romney had only used the word to describe how President Lyndon Johnson’s officials were lying to the American people about the war. As the pundits indulged in a self-righteous snark frenzy, they conveniently ignored that Romney was right. Like many other Americans, he initially supported Johnson’s policy because he had been misled.

America may well owe George Romney an apology, as well as recognition of the ways his son, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, bears or does not bear his father’s heirloom.

“George Romney was like no other politician,” Rick Perlstein, the American historian and journalist who wrote acclaimed books on the 1960s and 1970s like “Before the Storm” and “Nixonland” told Salon. the left of some Democrats on certain issues. “His remarks on Vietnam in general, running for president in 1967 and early 1968, were absolutely prophetic,” Perlstein said. “We talk more about what someone like Robert F. Kennedy said]than what Hubert Humphrey said about how it was colonialist. He had this prophetic mode, which was truly unique among politicians, and spoke his truth in a pretty courageous way.

Right-wing extremism in his party stands out the most. Romney was a tireless civil rights advocate (and was attacked by some Latter-day Saints for it) and made it clear that Martin Luther King Jr. was welcome in Michigan when King arrived to protest racial discrimination. Romney has insisted, speech after speech, that race should play no role in determining how a human is treated by other people, and was horrified when segregationist Barry Goldwater became the candidate. Republican in 1964 and refused to support him.

George Romney’s legacy is not without controversy. (Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor criticized Romney’s policies as a Nixon Cabinet official.) But he was described by award-winning Pulitzer historian Theodore H. Whiteas as having “such deep sincerity that, in conversation, one was almost embarrassed. ” Furthermore, a politician does not have to be perfect to receive credit for his courage. Indeed, the idea that we should always add caveats to any praise we offer to a person on the “other side” is symptomatic of a much bigger problem in American politics.

This brings us to Mitt Romney.

You may already know that young Romney’s career trajectory mirrored that of his father: success in business, governorship in a non-Western, non-Mormon state (Massachusetts instead of Michigan), presidential campaigns (unlike his father, Mitt won the Republican Nomination, but lost to Barack Obama in the 2012 general election) then elected to the Senate from Utah.

In an email to Salon, Mitt Romney spoke of his father’s influence: “I saw my father as a devilish person,” observed the senator. “He acted on principle, not policy. He was a man motivated by what he thought was right and did not care about the consequences. His commitment to civil rights put him ahead of his time. Throughout my personal and political life, I have tried to live by the example he set. “

Perlstein does not accept that Mitt Romney lived up to his father’s example and refers to what he wrote in a 2012 article for Rolling Stone.

Mitt learned at an impressionable age that in politics, authenticity kills. Taking into account the lesson of his father’s fall, it has become a virtual parody of an inauthentic politician. In 1994, he ran for the Senate to the left of Ted Kennedy on gay rights; as governor, of course, he installed the dreaded individual mandate in the Massachusetts healthcare system. Then he ran right to run for president.

Perlstein raises legitimate criticisms of Romney’s politics and philosophy, and his chameleon-like ability to say different things to different audiences (once describing himself as “sternly conservative” during the 2012 campaign). But on at least one point, I don’t agree.

“I think Mitt Romney and Donald Trump are bad and dangerous indifferent means,” Perlstein said. “I think Mitt fits into this tradition where you just dive into enough demagoguery to maintain your political respectability, and Trump is more in a tradition where you blow out respectability and get into pure demagoguery.” Speaking of Romney’s potential role in his party, he added, “I’m cynical of a lot of Never Trumpers. I think a lot of them have made a strategic political bet that Trumpism is crumbling and that they can inherit. ruins of the Republican Party. “

I don’t think that’s quite fair. Romney has suffered a huge backlash for his opposition to Trump. He admitted Trump was a fraud during the 2016 campaign and called out forcefully on it at the time. He was the only Republican senator to have twice condemned Trump and refused to play with Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. Romney has been consistent and clear in saying that loyalty is in accordance with his principles, and not to his party or to an individual leader. He even followed in his father’s footsteps in the civil rights era by joining the Black Lives Matter protesters. Let’s give it credit where it’s due.

Romney made small sacrifices in standing up to the Trumpers. He was harassed, booed and personally attacked. He needs to know that if he continues to oppose Trump, things are likely to get worse. Trump willfully put his own vice president in physical danger during the Jan.6 insurgency attempt, insulting and belittling other former opponents like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, which reduced them to sycophants because ‘they now see the political danger of crossing paths with him.

Romney is aware of this danger too, but has not backed down. Of course, it’s okay to disagree with Romney’s political views, but acts of courage tend to be preserved by historians long after immediate partisan passions have cooled. When that happens, Mitt Romney will likely be remembered as one of the few truly courageous Republicans of the Trump era. In that sense, at least, he does honor to his father, who taught him to build bridges between communities instead of burning them, and to believe that honor matters more than political factionalism.

