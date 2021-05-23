Afghanistan to host Pakistan for limited series: reports





The Afghan cricket team will host Pakistan for a series of white balls in the United Arab Emirates in August / September this year ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is also expected to move to the United Arab Emirates due to the dire Covid situation -19 in India. .

According to a report in thenews.com.pk, the boards of directors on both sides are in discussions to organize the series. The series will include 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. Babar Azam’s team are currently scheduled to tour England and the West Indies in July and August.

It has been reported that they will also host New Zealand and England ahead of the T20 World Cup, which kicks off in mid-October. The Afghanistan series would be sandwiched between those matches.

Pakistan cricket team

The two teams have met 5 times – 4 ODI and 1 T20I – and the Men in Green have emerged victorious in all matches.

Earlier in February this year, Afghan senior multi-talent Mohammad Nabi had lunch with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Nabi said Khan had promised to allow a cricket series between the two nations. This was revealed by sports journalist Saj Sadiq, who tweeted Nabi’s comments.

“The meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was exciting. We had lunch and had a photoshoot with him. We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he promised it. We enjoyed this meeting and discussed some things about cricket with him, ”said Nabi.

Afghanistan will play a unique test in Australia with the Afghanistan cricket team.

Australia will host the Afghan team for a unique test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The match is scheduled to take place from November 27 to December 1, a week before England host the top-tier Ashes. This one-time test was originally scheduled for last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Afghanistan is the newcomer to the cricket test. They played their first test in 2018 against India, which they lost. But won their second Test, against Ireland the following year; they recorded a victory over Bangladesh before losing to the West Indies. Recently, led by Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan held Zimbabwe to a 1-1 draw.

