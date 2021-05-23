Storming the ‘system’ is the best way to shut it down

May everyone abandon you if they want, Mother, but know that I never. Here is the line and the chorus of a well-known song by Rabindranath Tagore: I tomaye chhare chharuk / Ami tomaye chharbo na, Ma .. I doubt veteran editor Prabhu Chawla is familiar with these words, although it seems to have permeated their minds with admirable fullness.

His open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a breathtaking feat of self-aggrandizement bhakti played even as the imaginary world of its leaders, made of bogus politicians, empty bombings and simple nonsense falls into a heap around leader and hapless bhakt look alike. It’s a remarkable rearguard action mounted to hopefully save two reputations, his own and his Leaders (or rather the Leaders).

Perhaps the fact that these two reputations are largely imaginary today makes its job a lot harder, but trust a hack not to give up the good fight without firing a shot. Indeed, Chawla does not launch a blow but a regular shootout. It is instructive to examine the projectiles he throws so fiercely at his audience, because make no mistake, this Open Letter is not for the eyes of Leaders, it is intended for we, Reckless readers who, Chawla hopes and prays, will fall in love with his hook, line and sinker ersatz eloquence.

And what eloquence, really! As the pyres burn day and night like the hopes of India burning and the people breathless … maybe it’s a bit of a mixed metaphor that has lost its way somewhere, but it will be rude to complain . Because this impressive opening salvo brings us directly to the first point of Chawlas’ agenda: the establishment of the chronology.

When India chose you twice, over 1.3 billion compatriots were convinced that you, the first real politician outside Congress, are their best hope for a new India. A magnificent sleight of hand here transforms the BJP’s voting share in the 2014 and 2019 general elections 31% and 37%, respectively, in an endorsement by more than 1.30 billion compatriots. It also makes him the first true politician outside Congress: to pass over SME Namboodiripad (the chief prime minister outside Congress in 1957), Morarji Desai (the first prime minister outside Congress in 1977) and saint (words of Chawlas ) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Prime Minister not a member of Congress, not once or even twice, but three times, to arrive for the first time in 1996, or a good 18 years before the arrival of the chief), you were hardly the real one thing. And, horror of horrors, you have failed in every way imaginable, including to tame corruption and downplay the appeasement of minorities.

The leader, on the other hand, has withstood many storms and earthquakes and formidable cabals .. working against (him); he was lauded for containing the virus faster than other countries and applauded for encouraging local manufacturers to invent and produce the vaccine with minimum delay; citizens have always trusted the slogan Modi hai to Mumkin hai, for soon after the rulers arrived on the national stage, Indians had a place of pride everywhere… were most wanted because they belonged to a nation ruled by a popular and powerful leader with a mission and a vision; the leader made them doubly proud by declaring that India would become a $ 5,000 billion economy; and it all meant that Indians were… worshiped. And all this was possible because the motto of the Leaders was: let the work speak, not the leader.

With the timeline firmly established in the front and center, Chawla now triumphantly moves on to the second item on his agenda: the sacred theory of cause and effect. The success of a leader, Chawla solemnly affirms, depends on the success of team members. Yes, even the leader of Superman can, unfortunately, hope to reign only through the team that has gathered around him, so those squad members who flounder and fail are doomed to train even the better leader, him with a mission and a vision. Tragic, but true. Note here that the team forms itself, obeying the iron laws of the system, becoming, over time, the system itself, and not even the leader can do much about it. . He can only trust the system with which it is up to him to work with and through. Die at the thought of packing the Prime Minister’s office with his own men.

Chawla can now get right to the heart of his thesis: that the leader was singularly unlucky to have been landed with a dysfunctional system. The clumsiness of the men who constitute the system, the ineptitude of the trusted lieutenants Leaders who betrayed his trust, these are the reasons why India is where it is today, above its head and ears in misery. So, alas! The system did not anticipate the catastrophe at our doorstep.

The usually clunky system failed to place enough vaccine orders, but instead embarked on a poorly designed Maitri vaccine. Even the agonizing feelings of the leaders (presumably his sense of pain at the suffering of the people) failed to hit his team with enough force in time. Indeed, the system was plagued by toads, fine weather officials, ladder climbers and semi-educated scientists to such an exasperating degree that it was inevitable that India would watch the apocalypse sooner. possible.

But Leaders’ hearts have always been in the right place, Chawla reminds anyone who listens, just in case they’ve forgotten or lost their faith. And since the hearts of Leaders today are heavy with sadness, they remain silent, probably in the belief that it is the right thing to do at this point. But Chawla urges the leader to act urgently by putting an end to the sycophants and saboteurs who have caused the current stalemate. Yes, there are inner saboteurs whose target is to destroy Brand Modi.

In other words, the system has been infiltrated by extremely cynical elements who intend to portray the holy Leader in a bad light. These are the things that must be purged from the system and purged now, ruthlessly, relentlessly.

Chawlas’s fiery peroration reaches passionate heights in the end: struggling India is still looking for Modi for hope, not despair. He believes he has succeeded in investing the leader with tragic grandeur: his heart in the right place, implicitly trusting his collaborators, the leader is seriously and resolutely undermined by conspiratorial saboteurs. If tens of thousands of Indians die every day, it is only because these unscrupulous and selfish thugs want to upset the chief and will not let him do the right thing by his country.

Narendra Damodardas Modi, MA (Whole Political Science), is a character of great tragedy. So, caught in the web of his own goodness, does he still have the power within him to get rid of the insincere incompetent people who crowd around him? And perhaps co-opt well-meaning professionals like Prabhu Chawla both to keep his own promise of minimum government, maximum governance and to have necessary repairs made to his sadly battered image? While Hamlet-Modi hesitates excruciatingly, Horatio-Chawla impatiently waits. We too, readers of Chawlas, as we marvel at his virtuoso act.

The system is dead, long live the system!

Anjan Basu can be reached at [email protected]