YLBHI Director Judges Hendardi’s Statement on KPK Employee Test Contradiction





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The director of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBH) Asfinawati noted that there were several conflicting accounts expressed by Hendardi after orders from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi regarding the fate of 75 KPK officers did not pass the National Insights Test. Asfinawati even saw Hendardi’s statement as an attempt to frame President Jokowi’s leadership. “Pak Hendardi said Sir’s statement Jokowi for the leadership of the KPK, this can be interpreted as a warning and an inconsistency in the execution of the mandate of law number 19 concerning the KPK, ”he said in an online discussion on Sunday 23 May 2021 . Hendardi is a former member of the Leadership Contestant Selection Committee NCP di Firli Bahuri. According to Asfinawati, Hendardi’s words seemed to suggest when Jokowi asked the KPK leadership not to fire 75 KPK officers just because he didn’t pass TWK, he broke law number 19 regarding the KPK. In fact, TWK does not exist in law. “This is a hoax statement. It is a statement that appears to have been constructed from a hoax,” Asfinawati said. Next, Hendardi’s statement that Asfinawati cited was that the executives only executed the mandate of the KPK Law and the ASN Law in the implementation of TWK. “Now this is also a hoax. Because Mr Firli created TWK solely based on the rules of the KPK commission, who did it? Yes, himself,” Asfinawati said. Another statement by Hendardi that was highlighted was negligence TWK In the process of changing ASN’s status, it can also be considered as ignoring the facts of intolerance and radicalism. Asfinawati explained that in fact a number of religious institutions have stated that TWK does not agree with freedom of religion and belief. “He brings public debate on the Taliban, kadrun. Inside 75 KPK officers although there are those who join Gusdurian, and some are not Muslims. But the story is, they didn’t pass because this radical Islam was so important. Hendardi brought this back into the public debate, ”Asfinawati said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos