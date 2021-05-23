Good and bad reasons to reject Trumpism





Former U.S. Representative Jim Leach (center) chats with Republican presidential hopeful Bill Weld on February 1, 2020 ahead of a campaign event at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. (David Harmantas / Freelance for The Gazette)

A few Republicans are threatening to topple the GOP if the party does not reject the influence of former President Donald Trump.

A group of 150 current and former Republican leaders recently signed a call for American renewal, which presents a conservative platform unlike Trump. The statement calls on Republicans to either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals, or to hasten the creation of such an alternative. In other words, move the Republican Party away from Trumpism or create a new party.

There are a few links in Iowa among the signatories.

Former U.S. Representative Jim Leach, who represented Iowa in Congress from 1977 to 2007, is on the list. The same goes for Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, who campaigned for the 2020 Iowa Republican Caucuses during their short-lived challenges against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.

I’m an anti-Trump Republican colleague and an advocate for the inclusion of third parties in the political system, so I’d like to support efforts like this. Too often, however, they turn out to be fronts for purveyors of military adventurism.

The Call for American Renewal statement of principle consists mostly of thinly veiled and perfectly reasonable critiques of Trump. The signatories oppose the deprivation of the right to vote of the voters; condemn all forms of sectarianism; reaffirm the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression and freedom of the press; and oppose the use of fear, conspiracy and lies.

But then we come to the final plank, where they say the United States must work with its friends and allies to advance worthy interests abroad and promote freedom by example and with judicious application. power.

Advancing worthy interests abroad and promoting freedom through the application of power are a lot like the talking points that brought us and prolonged the conflict in Iraq. And Afghanistan. And Iraq the other times. And Vietnam. And Korea.

These open letters, guest columns, and manifestos from anti-Trump Republicans sometimes make it sound like Scooby-Doo is unmasking gags. Let’s see who it really is: they’ve been the military interventionists from the start!

Randomly, and despite his many huge flaws, Trump challenged the conservative consensus that America should be the center of world politics, however strong it may be. People who thought we could administer democracy to the world at the tip of a Hellfire missile didn’t like it.

It’s hard to shake off the feeling that some of Trump’s most prominent critics of Trump could have been pacified had he been more aggressive in Syria, courted the conflict with Iran, and kept quiet about wanting to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Miles Taylor, a former Trump staffer and lead organizer of the Call for American Renewal, wrote a 2018 guest column, which at the time was anonymous, in The New York Times, criticizing the president of the United States. time. He explained how he and other administration skeptics, the adults in the room, as he put it, subverted Trump’s worst instincts.

Taylor devoted more words to foreign policy in the bombshell editorial than to any other issue. He tried to rekindle the tension of the Cold War and called for a more aggressive posture against Russia.

After Taylor left his post in the Trump Department of Homeland Security, he published a signed article in the Washington Post in 2020 again denigrating Trump’s foreign policy. He praised a book written by John Bolton, the staunchly pro-war national security adviser fired by Trump.

In the book, The Room Where It Happened, Bolton lamented that Trump was not more involved in the political crisis in Venezuela and explains how he sabotaged Trump’s plan to improve relations with Iran.

(T) There’s not much to add other than to say Bolton got it right, Taylor wrote.

A press release announcing the Call for American Renewal defends U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, an unrepentant champion of perpetual warfare who was recently ousted by fellow Republicans from her caucus leadership position.

Cheney got hot for telling the truth that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square and that Trumps’ insistence otherwise represents a crusade to undermine our democracy. It was good to remove a warmonger from the leadership, but it was for the wrong reason.

To be clear, not all of them are bad guys. Leach, for example, is certainly not a warmonger. He was notably one of six Republicans in the House to vote against the authorization of the war in Iraq in 2002.

This highlights the fact that the anti-Trump movement within the Republican Party is small. With few potential allies, you take who you can get, even if it’s Cheney or Bolton.

Trump is still the de facto leader of our party. It flouts free market ideals, despises peaceful immigrants, despises the First Amendment, and rejects legitimate election results.

My opinion is that a political party which cannot be outraged by an insurgency and which is always swayed by a personality who cannot be trusted to tell the truth is in need of reform, Leach wrote to me in an e -mail, referring to the January 6 riots on the Capitol.

What else can an anti-Trump, anti-war Republican do?

