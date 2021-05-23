Politics
Boris Johnson’s trip to a Caribbean island that was free for him and could end up paying dearly
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, who oversees ethical standards and the conduct of MPs, is investigating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a trip to the Caribbean island of Mustique at Christmas 2019.
Johnson traveled to the Caribbean, popular with Britain’s elite, accompanied by his partner, Carrie Symonds, to rest after his general election victory a few weeks earlier.
The regulator, headed by Kathryn Stone, reports on its website that it is investigating the Prime Minister for an alleged violation of Article 14 of the Code of Conduct.
Specifically, the commissioner wants to investigate how and who paid for Johnson and Symonds’ trip, which cost 15,000 (17,000), according to British media.
Initially, Downing Street noted that all transparency requirements had been met in the Interest Register, where it was cited that Tory businessman and donor David Ross had paid for the vacation.
Confusion with payment
However, a spokesperson for Ross, founder of Carphone Warehouse, initially denied paying for the stay. Later the clean Ross issued a clarification saying the record was “correct”. and that he had “made the stay easier”.
In that statement he stated that it was a donation “in kind”, valued at £ 15,000.
The commissioner launched her investigation last March, but thanks to the entry into force on Monday of new rules concerning her office, he propagated Johnson’s identity as the subject of these inquiries.
Section 14 of the Code of Conduct specifies that Members of the (lower) House of Commons must “comply with the requirements of the House regarding registration of interest” and they should be “open and frank, drawing attention to any relevant interest”.
Parliamentarians must report all gifts they receive within 28 days, and any serious infringement may result in its suspension. In the case of travel, parliamentarians must register those that cost more than 300 pounds if they do not come out of their pocket.
Possible consequences
The commissioner, if a violation is detected, could force Johnson to apologize and return the money. And in an extreme case, he may recommend his suspension, although that requires the approval of the entire House of Commons.
“The public you have the right to know who paid for luxury Caribbean vacations of Boris Johnson and the renovation of his apartment. The most important thing is that you have to know what has been promised or expected from these donors in return for their generosity, ”said the deputy leader of the Labor Party according to the BBC.
A Downing Street spokesman added to UK media that “the Prime Minister has transparently declared the benefit in kind in the Commons Register of Interests. Clearly, the rules are established and it is important that all respect them, as the Prime Minister always has. “
Three misconduct
According to the tabloid Daily MirrorJohnson had previously been reprimanded as an MP on three occasions for breaking the code of conduct.
The news comes just days after the announcement of the Electoral Commission – which oversees party funding who opened a formal investigation into how the renovations were funded in his official Downing Street apartment.
That did not stop the Tories from rising in last Thursday’s municipal elections with a clear victory, in which they managed to wrest some of their traditional strongholds from Labor.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]