Boris Johnson’s trip to a Caribbean island that was free for him and could end up paying dearly

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, who oversees ethical standards and the conduct of MPs, is investigating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a trip to the Caribbean island of Mustique at Christmas 2019.

Johnson traveled to the Caribbean, popular with Britain’s elite, accompanied by his partner, Carrie Symonds, to rest after his general election victory a few weeks earlier.

The regulator, headed by Kathryn Stone, reports on its website that it is investigating the Prime Minister for an alleged violation of Article 14 of the Code of Conduct.

Specifically, the commissioner wants to investigate how and who paid for Johnson and Symonds’ trip, which cost 15,000 (17,000), according to British media.

Initially, Downing Street noted that all transparency requirements had been met in the Interest Register, where it was cited that Tory businessman and donor David Ross had paid for the vacation.

Confusion with payment

However, a spokesperson for Ross, founder of Carphone Warehouse, initially denied paying for the stay. Later the clean Ross issued a clarification saying the record was “correct”. and that he had “made the stay easier”.

In that statement he stated that it was a donation “in kind”, valued at £ 15,000.

The commissioner launched her investigation last March, but thanks to the entry into force on Monday of new rules concerning her office, he propagated Johnson’s identity as the subject of these inquiries.

Section 14 of the Code of Conduct specifies that Members of the (lower) House of Commons must “comply with the requirements of the House regarding registration of interest” and they should be “open and frank, drawing attention to any relevant interest”.

Parliamentarians must report all gifts they receive within 28 days, and any serious infringement may result in its suspension. In the case of travel, parliamentarians must register those that cost more than 300 pounds if they do not come out of their pocket.

Possible consequences

The commissioner, if a violation is detected, could force Johnson to apologize and return the money. And in an extreme case, he may recommend his suspension, although that requires the approval of the entire House of Commons.

“The public you have the right to know who paid for luxury Caribbean vacations of Boris Johnson and the renovation of his apartment. The most important thing is that you have to know what has been promised or expected from these donors in return for their generosity, ”said the deputy leader of the Labor Party according to the BBC.

A Downing Street spokesman added to UK media that “the Prime Minister has transparently declared the benefit in kind in the Commons Register of Interests. Clearly, the rules are established and it is important that all respect them, as the Prime Minister always has. “

Three misconduct

According to the tabloid Daily MirrorJohnson had previously been reprimanded as an MP on three occasions for breaking the code of conduct.

The news comes just days after the announcement of the Electoral Commission – which oversees party funding who opened a formal investigation into how the renovations were funded in his official Downing Street apartment.

That did not stop the Tories from rising in last Thursday’s municipal elections with a clear victory, in which they managed to wrest some of their traditional strongholds from Labor.