COVID-19 or not, India Narendra Modi could be back in 2024 elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Credit: ANI

India is battling the worst COVID-19 pandemic. The past two months have been a complete nightmare as hospitals and doctors grapple with the sheer number of cases and deaths.

As this wave spreads to vast swathes of rural India, bodies have piled up and many have not even been registered as COVID deaths. The true extent of this disaster in India may never be known.

No one blames the government for the pandemic. After all, the whole world is grappling with this crisis. However, the Indian government faces massive anger over its handling of the situation.

Warnings about a second wave were ignored, the health infrastructure was not prepared, premature victories over COVID were declared starting with the prime minister, which led to the whole system letting its guard down.

As politicians campaigned for a maskless election, the message that was sent to the people was that business was business as usual. In April, however, everything hit home as people scrambled for oxygen and hospital beds and literally fell dead.

But will all this anger and fury have a political impact on the electoral fortunes of the BJP and in particular on the Prime Minister? I am skeptical.

An angry country

There is no doubt that people are furious with the government, that the middle class that has so resoundingly supported the BJP poll after poll, is now angry with the government as it struggles to breathe and find peace. oxygen.

This outrage is more visible precisely because the better-off were among the most affected. But there is a very long way to go for the next general election. 2024 is three years away and three years is a very long time in politics.

Modis’ image as a strongman and effective administrator may have been badly tarnished so far, but he still enjoys huge support for a variety of reasons. First, he has been deified by a large part of the BJP supporters who see him as a messiah and the patriarch of the country.

It’s an image the PM has also carefully cultivated, like meditating in a cave after the 2019 election campaign, while the long, flowing beard and long hair that has become his signature now only reinforces the sage myth. . For millions of poor and underprivileged Indias, he is the hero who overcame his humble journey to become the leader of India, without privilege or dynasty.

And for many others, he is the Hindutva mascot, the ultimate Hindu strongman who protects the interests of the Hindu community. These are the people who applauded when a predominantly Muslim state like Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its semi-autonomy and demoted to union territory.

No alternative to Modi?

These are the people who believe that Congress has appeased Indian minorities for decades to the detriment of the majority community, so it’s good that Muslims are shown their place. Then there are those who simply do not see an alternative to Modi.

However, history shows us that if people are angry enough, they can dismiss governments and prime ministers, face or faceless. Indira Gandhi paid the price after the emergency and there was no face of opposition when Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost the 2004 general election in a shock defeat. The question is: are people angry enough with the BJP vote?

The jury is still out on whether mismanagement of the pandemic has hurt BJP in Bengal, where the latest phases have coincided with the growing graph of cases. It also forced the election campaign to be halted. There is no doubt that if the BJP had won Bengal, the party would have turned that victory into a massive public relations tool to claim people were happy with the government’s response.

The fact that the party lost this very high stakes election is significant for many reasons. First, it disproves the infallibility of the BJP and the Prime Minister. They have lost elections before, but Bengal was a different kind of prestige battle, one where the BJP played every trick in the book, even boldly declaring on several occasions that it would win over 200 seats. Mamata Banerjees’ landslide victory is therefore important.

A national battle

It also shows that it is the regional forces that have a real chance of assuming Modi’s power. But will that be enough when it becomes a national battle? Will these regional leaders be able to put aside their inherent contradictions and the prime minister’s ambitions to confront the BJP?

Media reports over the past two weeks have suggested deep unease within the ranks of the BJP and RSS over the perception that the government has dropped the ball on COVID.

In recent UP panchayat polls, the BJP has faced big losses in its strongholds like Ayodhya while the Akhilesh Yadavs Samajwadi party has made big gains. Ahead of the following years’ assembly polls in the state, the results were another setback for the BJP soon after Bengal.

Many party leaders have openly criticized the lack of healthcare infrastructure in the state where Chief Minister Adityanath is chairing a massive healthcare crisis.

Yes, the criticism facing the Prime Minister and the government today is unprecedented. But the BJP relies on short memories and Modi’s Teflon image to see them through. It just might.

Nidhi Razdan

IdhiNidhi

Nidhi Razdan is an award-winning journalist. She was the editor-in-chief of NDTV. She reported on Indian politics and diplomacy.

