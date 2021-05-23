Motorcycles are forbidden to cross the JLNT but road bikes are allowed, this is the explanation of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Use of a toll free overflight (JLNT) at Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang, Jakarta, by cyclists road bike raises a question mark. From the beginning JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang built, it is forbidden for motorists to pass due to the strong and dangerous winds. To read also: When the JLNT Casablanca is forbidden to be crossed by motorcycles because it is too high, but that it is being tested for a road bike … However, the provincial government of DKI Jakarta has now allowed the JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang to be crossed by cyclists. road bike. The permit was granted for track testing road bike in JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang. DKI Jakarta transport agency chief Syafrin Liputo said the wind from JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang did not blow hard in the morning. Testing the use of JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang as a cycle path sport used for analysis of material determination as trajectory road bike. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “Of course, with this essay we will analyze the choice, why is it in the morning? Because we know that in the morning the wind is not that strong and is relatively more controllable, ”said Syafrin in the voice recording received. Kompas.com, Sunday (5/23/2021). Also Read: Road Bike Path Test at JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang, Cyclists Feeling Alert According to Syafrin, the wind was blowing hard at JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang after 09:00 WIB. Therefore, his party only allows cyclists road bike JLNT Kampung Melayu-Tanah Abang crossing from 05h00-08h00 WIB. “As soon as it’s above 9:00 am WIB, above 10:00 am WIB, usually the wind is blowing strong and that’s why we chose to prepare it in the morning,” said Syafrin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos