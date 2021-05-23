Istanbul Museum has an unrivaled collection of Ottoman palace paintings





A recently opened painting museum on the shores of Istanbul’s breathtaking Bosphorus houses a collection of Ottoman palace paintings that continues to attract visitors despite the pandemic. The National Palace Painting Museum in Istanbul, which is teeming with Besiktas district, was reopened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in January following a multi-year restoration project. The museum opened in 2014 in the Veliahd Residence of Dolmabahçe Palace, the Heirs to the Throne Quarter at Dolmabahçe Palace, the famous home of the last six sultans of the Ottoman empires, and the place where Turkey’s founding chief , Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has spent his last days. . In Turkey, the week of May 18-24 marks International Museum Week, stemming from International Museum Day, organized by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) since 1977 to raise awareness of how museums are an important means of cultural exchange and enrichment. cultures and the development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples, according to the group’s website. This year’s theme with an apparent nod to efforts to reclaim public space after a year lost to the pandemic is The Future of Museums: Recovering and Reinventing. -Collection of paintings from the Ottoman palace In 2014, only part of the Veliahd Residence was open to visitors, museum director Gulseren Sevinc Kaya told Anadolu agency. The restoration of the other part was completed at the end of 2018, she added. In the meantime, we have carried out development work on both the newly opened and the existing sections open to visitors. New sections have been opened, thematic sections have been opened. We had 11 thematic sections, but now that number has grown to 34, she said. She added that the museum had also tripled the number of paintings on display from 200 to 600 following restoration work after paintings from Topkapi Palace were added to the collection. The collection of paintings from the national palaces is the heir to the collection of paintings from the Ottoman palace, she said. Were the only heir in Turkey and the world, so we tried to present the richest parts of our collection. The two-story museum includes sections on classical Turkish painters such as Osman Hamdi Bey and Seker Ahmed Pasa as well as Russians Ivan Konstantinovich Aivazovsky as well as other rooms such as Imagining Istanbul, Landscape Paintings in the Ottoman Palace, and Gallipoli, paying homage to the famous Battle of the First World War. Another important piece of art in the museum is Prince Halims Gazelle Hunt in the Gatah Desert: Hound Share, known in Turkish as Desert Hunt (Colde Av). It is the largest painting in our collection of National Palace paintings, she said. The large 1865 painting by Frances Felix Auguste Clement shows 13 people disembarked following a hunt. The painting was exhibited at the Said Halim Pasha mansion in Istanbul before being transferred to the Palace Museum in 2019. Kaya also highlighted the picturesque location of the museum as well as its beautiful garden and cafes. According to Kaya, visitors wanting to make the most of the waterfront museum should book a full day.

