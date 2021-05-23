Shaukat Tarin predicts 5% growth rate in outgoing year





Web Desk on May 23, 2021 Last update on May 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday, the country has handled the COVID-19 situation better and predicted that the growth rate will rise to six percent in the next fiscal year, ARY NEWS reported.

“The growth rate is projected at five percent this year and would increase to another six percent in the next fiscal year,” he said at a virtual press conference and added that the government has drawn up short and long term plans to achieve the goal. .

The finance minister said COVID-19 has had an impact on the economy and that policies adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan have prevented them from being severely affected by the pandemic.

We have fought the pandemic better, he said, adding that the government has focused on the construction, agriculture and export sector during the pandemic, which has contributed to economic stability and the growth.

Shaukat Tarin further denied the impression that Pakistan is self-sufficient in food production and said it now faces a shortage in this regard and needs to deal with the hoarding issue strictly.

Read more: Pakistan’s GDP growth estimated at 3.9%: PM Imran

“We want the farmers to sell their products directly to the market,” he said, adding that they must keep working to increase the yield in the agricultural sector.

Sharing future economic plans, Tarin said the government will now focus on economic growth that will help reduce unemployment and raise income levels. He credited Prime Minister Imran Khan for a record increase in remittances and said this was due to the trust people have in Imran Khan.

He further stressed the need to develop all regions of the country rather than spending 90% of the budget in nine major cities of the country.

