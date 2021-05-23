Pak’s largest n-power plant built in China begins operation | MorungExpress





Islamabad, May 23 (IANS): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the largest nuclear power plant built in China, as the country tries to move away from dependence on fossil fuels for its energy needs.

The Karachi Unit-2 (K-2) nuclear power plant, established with cooperation between Pakistan and China, is a coal-fired power generation unit, which is said to be the country’s sixth nuclear power plant and is expected to bring a dramatic increase nuclear energy capacity.

Prime Minister Khan, who virtually opened the K-2 nuclear power plant on Friday, said the unit would produce at least 1,100 MW of clear power.

“It is important for us because Pakistan is among the 10 countries most exposed to climate change,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we have not focused on producing energy from water and despite the country’s potential to do so,” the prime minister said lamenting previous governments for ignoring the serious issue of needs. energy sources of the country.

Pakistan is struggling to meet its growing energy needs, which were triggered by energy scarcity and rising electricity prices, putting immense pressure on the people, who are questioning policies from the country.

The prime minister said the country would no longer seek coal-based electricity because their construction would come at an environmental cost.

However, with the growing energy shortage, the large-scale construction of new power plants, most of which are coal-fired, has increased the country’s energy capacity.

The Chinese National Nuclear Cooperation (CNNC) designed the K-2 nuclear power plant.

Its construction began in 2015 and is expected to start operating by 2022.

“The project will help train the workforce and facilitate technology transfer from China. 40,000 experts have visited the country over a long period. This is another area of ​​cooperation with China,” Khan said.

He added that Pakistan was fortunate to have strong ties with an emerging power like China, which he said supported Islamabad during difficult times.

“We are confident that China will stand by our side during difficult times. It is fortunate for us that Pakistan has close ties with an emerging power and a developed country like China.”

The K-2 plant will be a major addition to meet the country’s energy needs.

It has a 60 year life expectancy, expandable to an additional 20 years, and is designed with higher plant capacity and uptime factors, and an extended refueling cycle.

