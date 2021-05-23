Politics
‘No one realized how bad it was’: How India’s Covid variant exposed UK’s weaknesses
Written by Kitty Donaldson, Emily Ashton and Tim Ross
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been slow to ban travel to India, even as cases of a dangerous variant of Covid-19 in the world’s second most populous country have increased. Scientists and advisers now fear the UK has exposed its vulnerability, and the question is whether the government machine can act quickly enough when the next strain arrives.
Officials privately suspect that Johnsons’ team was reluctant to close the border to travelers from India for political reasons, with post-Brexit ties around the world high on the economic agenda. There were also concerns that the country did not have the infrastructure in place to cope with the large number of people wishing to return to the UK.
This week, ministers confirmed that the variant discovered in India has taken root in 86 separate parts of Britain, including parts of northwest England and Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow.
Although Johnson says there is so far no evidence that the arrival of the new strain means the lockdown rules must stay longer, he has already warned that a deadline to lift the restrictions could be necessary.
Germany said on Friday evening it would impose further restrictions on the UK. From Sunday, travelers from the UK will be required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival, even if they test negative for the virus. In addition, transport companies will only be allowed to bring German citizens back to the country.
The UK has recorded the highest number of deaths from the pandemic in Europe, despite rolling out its fastest vaccination program. Still, with the government promising a return as close to normal as possible next month, the country appears to be in familiar territory after a succession of turnarounds with rules relaxed and then tightened again.
We need to be able to respond faster, said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia. We cannot wait until there is absolutely no doubt that a serious danger exists either in a UK local authority or in a travel destination.
At the end of March, as the pandemic in India worsened, Johnsons officials still viewed the risks as manageable. His senior advisor, Edward Lister, was making his way through the heat and smog of Mumbai. The 71-year-old was sent to help secure deals with Narendra Modis’ government from medical supplies to defense ahead of Johnson’s high-profile visit the following month.
For the British Prime Minister, the trade trip was supposed to have been a defining moment. It was to be his first overseas mission since leading the UK out of the EU, and a stepping stone to negotiations for a full free trade agreement, a key Brexit prize .
According to an official briefed on the talks, Johnson was under pressure from diplomats and aides to continue with the trade mission, despite the risks. It was a suspicion that worried government science advisers, according to a person involved.
About a week before the trip, the rate of infections started to rise, although it was no worse than in some other countries, another official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Pakistan was much hotter than India, the person said. Johnsons ‘visit had already been canceled once and Listers’ preparatory work had been a success. Everything was arranged.
The government denies that the desire to keep the trade mission live played a role in the decision not to add India to the red list of riskiest countries for travel.
Covid-O’s decision-making committee of senior officials met to discuss which countries should be added to the red list. On April 2, it was announced that Pakistan and Bangladesh were placed there, but India was placed under surveillance, according to a person familiar with the matter.
An official involved said ministers had to rely on the data available, which was incomplete.
Political judgments are made where science stops and doesn’t have all the answers, the official said.
But it was not only the lack of information on the extent of the risk that excluded India from the red list at this meeting. There were also fears that the wave of Britons arriving home from India would overwhelm airports, making it more difficult for border forces officials to process passenger passports and Covid status, officials said.
A person involved in the talks said he was concerned there might not be enough beds available in hotels to quarantine passengers arriving from India if the country had been redlisted earlier.
A spokesperson for the UK government said officers will continue to perform 100% health checks on passengers at the border to protect the public.
During this time wait times will likely be longer and we will do everything possible to facilitate the process, the spokesperson said. This will include upgrades to electronic passport doors over the summer and the deployment of additional Border Force officers.
The health ministry said the travel traffic light system was based on a regular review of the latest scientific data, risk assessment of joint biosafety centers and broader public health factors.
On April 14, Johnsons’ office announced that the commercial trip to India had been reduced from four days to just one. Five days later, with the pandemic in India looking darker and darker, Downing Street canceled the visit and ultimately put the country on the red list.
The new measures, however, did not come into effect until April 23, a move one official said was intended to ease pressure on border staff.
It should have been on the red list from day one, said Hunter of the University of East Anglia. To make it worse by giving people four days to rush, those two things together were really inappropriate.
As the debate raged in Westminster last week, the government insisted it acted in accordance with scientific advice and data available at the time.
Extending restrictions would be a blow to businesses. It would also cause a political headache for Johnson, who has said he never wants a lockdown again, and jeopardize the UK’s recovery.
No date has been set for Johnson to make his trip to India. Whenever it is postponed, the dispute over the red list decision will weigh on officials who organize logistics. In the words of someone involved last time: No one realized how bad it was.
