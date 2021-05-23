25 years of Defense Ministry master plan accelerate modernization Alutsista

NASIONAL INFO – President Joko Widodo wants a broad plan to acquire long-term defense equipment up to 25 years. Later, this master plan will replace the Minimum Essential Force (MEF).

“The president ordered me last year to work with the management of TNI to develop a master plan, a 25-year master plan that gives us the full defense capabilities,” the minister said some time ago. of the Prabowo Subianto Defense.

Since 2007, the government has attempted to modernize defense equipment under the MEF program. However, the realization is considered to have slowed down. The MEF is divided into several stages lasting five years. Phase I in 2010-2014, phase II 2015-2019, and aims to reach 100 percent of phase III, i.e. the period 2020-2024. So far, the achievements of the MEF are at 65 percent of the target of 75 percent.

The slowness in the realization of the MEF, according to military observer from the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESS) Khairul Fahmi, cannot be dissociated from the limited budget available to the defense authorities.

“This means truly comprehensive planning, based on a priority scale that is clear, measurable, sustainable, and refers to projected forms and levels of threats in the future,” he said.

Referring to the APBN, the Ministry of Defense is included as the ministry with the largest spending budget over the past 10 years. In 2021, the Ministry of Defense will receive a spending cap of 136.99 billion rupees.

However, not all of Kemhan’s spending caps are allocated to defense equipment. The Ministry of Defense has allocated 9.3 trillion rupees for defense equipment. In more detail, the Ministry of Defense plans to modernize and maintain and maintain the defense equipment of the Army of Rp. 2.65 trillion, TNI AL Rp. 3.75 trillion and TNI AU Rp. 1 , 19 trillion.

Even though the budget is quite large, unfortunately Indonesia allocates only 0.7% of GDP to military spending. By comparison, Singapore, with a much smaller area than Indonesia, allocates 3.2% of GDP to the military budget. The country, with a population of 5.9 million, also has 72,500 active military personnel, 312,500 reserve members and a military budget of $ 11.1 billion or 162.7 trillion rupees.

Defense minister spokesman Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak admitted that cumulatively, the defense ministry’s budget was indeed larger than that of other ministries. However, the budget should be divided into five Organizational Units (UP), namely the Ministry of Defense, TNI Headquarters, TNI AD, TNI AL and TNI AU. More than 44% of the total budget of 136 trillion rupees is used for the daily expenses of soldiers and employees, ”he said in a written statement.

A member of the I DPR Commission of the PDIP faction, Major General TNI (retired) TB Hasanuddin revealed some time ago that the government was drafting a presidential regulation (Perpres) concerning the master plan for modernizing defense equipment for 25 years. . The presidential decree will regulate an overseas loan program with a budget of around Rs 1.760 billion to modernize defense equipment.

ISESS military observer Khairul Fahmi added that if the draft 25-year master plan is approved by the president, Indonesia will be able to pursue the defense spending target of around $ 1. 5% of GDP (gross domestic product) per year.

“The assumption is that 0.78% comes from the regular budget and about 0.7% comes from foreign loans. The hope is that there will be no more dilemma between defense and welfare,” said Khairul said in a written statement, Wednesday, May 19, 2021..

Compared to Indonesia’s 2020 (GDP) which reached IDR 15,434.2 trillion, the figure allocated by the government for the Alutsista master plan is 11.4%.

Even if the president did not approve the master plan proposed by Defense Minister Prabowo, Khairul added, at least it could be a breath of fresh air on Indonesia’s limited defense budget problem. For this reason, the Alutsista master plan must be accompanied by a number of steps to ensure accountability and its use is fair on target.