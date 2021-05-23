COVID-19 – The six tourist destinations in the city of Bandung closed until June 1





Bandung, W Java (ANTARA) – The Bandung City Government’s COVID-19 Task Force has announced the temporary closure of the city’s six tourist destinations from May 23 to June 1, 2021 to stop crowds that could trigger an increase cases of COVID-19. Temporarily closed tourist and entertainment destinations include Bandung Zoological Garden, Karang Setra Water Park, Saung Angklung Udjo, Taman Lalu Lintas (Traffic Park), Trans Studio Bandung and Kiara Artha Park. The instruction for the temporary closure of tourist destinations that have triggered large crowds is notified in a letter from the secretary of the administration of the city of Bandung, Ema Sumarna, according to the deputy head of the task force of the city, Dadang. Iriana. Iriana admitted that in the middle of the Eid al-Fitr holiday season, the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, showed an upward trend. Regarding the city government’s instructions, Bandung Zoological Garden spokesperson Aan Sulhan said the zoo will be closed from Sunday. Sulhan said the temporary shutdown would certainly result in property losses, but management should not be selfish in the name of Indonesia’s collective efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia was recorded at 1,769,940 on Saturday. President Joko Widodo recently said that the population at large has struggled to cope with the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on public health and the economy since March of last year. Indonesia has consistently strived to win the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic which has had an acute impact on its economy and public health. The Indonesian government has launched a nationwide vaccination program to contain infections since January 13, 2021. As of Saturday, the number of fully vaccinated Indonesians reached 9,366,635, while the total number of those receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine was 14,099,754. Indonesia’s health ministry had set immunization for some 181.5 million people under the national program at around 15 months. “We need 15 months to achieve this. The schedule for carrying out the vaccination is from January 2021 to March 2022”, recently declared the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health for the vaccination program, Siti Nadia Tarmizi. During the period, the government aims to immunize about 181.5 million people, including 1.3 million paramedics and 17.4 million public sector workers in 34 provinces, according to Tarmizi. Tarmizi noted that the first phase of the government’s vaccination program has been divided into two periods: January-April 2021 and April 2021-March 2022. Related news: Government’s positive economic recovery on the horizon Related news: MSMEs are a key pillar of the country’s economic recovery: President

