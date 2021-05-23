Boris Johnson skipped COVID-19 meetings in Pen Shakespeare’s book: report





Helpers to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are worried about the parliamentary testimony of former adviser Dominic Cummings.

Johnson has skipped key coronavirus meetings to write a book to fund his divorce, they fear Cummings will say so, the Times reported.

Cummings criticized the government’s early response to the coronavirus in a series of tweets.

See more stories on the Insider business page. Aides to Boris Johnson fear former adviser Dominic Cummings may claim the UK prime minister skipped crucial coronavirus meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, The Sunday Times reported. Cabinet Office officials have reportedly feared Cummings would use his appearance before a committee of MPs investigating the government’s swift response to the pandemic to make damaging revelations about his former boss. Johnson skipped five COBRA emergency committee meetings in the first weeks of the pandemic in 2020. Officials believe Cummings will claim Johnson needed the money from the book to fund his divorce from his second wife, Maria Wheeler. The five meetings Johnson skipped took place in late January and early February 2020, as the virus began to spread in the UK. It is customary for the Prime Minister to chair COBRA meetings during national crises. During a campaign event in July 2019, Johnson regretted that being a politician meant he didn’t have time to finish a book on Shakespeare he planned to write. “Being a full-time politician means that I won’t be able to quickly finish a book on Shakespeare that I have in preparation. I honestly say it will hurt me,” he remarked. PoliticsHome reported. Cummings left Downing Street last year after an internal power struggle and has since become a feared critic of the government, making damaging statements about his response to the coronavirus. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Cummings said that, contrary to denials by several government ministers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the government had pursued a “herd immunity” strategy until about a week before the first national lockdown in UK. “During the week of March 9, No10 was told by various people that the official plan would lead to disaster. It was then replaced by Plan B. A fundamental issue throughout the disaster, ”he tweeted. It was not abandoned until ministers were warned it would lead to “hundreds of thousands of choking to death” in hospital wards, “he wrote. As part of the controversial strategy, the disease would have been allowed to spread freely among parts of the population, with the most vulnerable being protected, with the hope that most of the population would develop some immunity to it.

