Politics
Turkey’s strong rhetoric against Israel pushes back attempt to thaw relations
Ankara wanted to improve ties as part of a wider opening to neighboring countries
Turkey’s strong rhetoric against Israel over the recent violence in Gaza will frustrate Ankara’s attempts to improve relations, analysts told The Media Line.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called Israel a terrorist state that kills children and is satisfied only by sucking their blood, ”AFP reported.
Turkey has been reprimanded by the United States for what it called Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic comments, a charge that Ankara rejected.
I think Israeli-Turkish relations go back five years, said Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, expert on Turkey at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, and the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East Studies. and Africa from Tel Aviv University.
In an attempt to thaw relations, Turkey reportedly appointed an ambassador to Israel in December 2020 after the two countries mutually kicked each other out of ambassadors in 2018.
Yanarocak told The Media Line that Israel has an interest in maintaining relations with Turkey, which he sees as a strategic asset.
The two countries also have strong business ties, and Israelis often travel to Turkey or through one of its main airports as a gateway to the rest of the region.
Israeli policymakers will go no further [want] deteriorate Israeli-Turkish relations. They will do their best to preserve relations at least in this current state, Yanarocak said.
One possible path to improving relations would materialize if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu left the government.
Yanarocak said this could allow Turkey to blame the violence in Gaza solely on Netanyahu and seek better relations with Israel afterwards.
The Turkish president is a very flexible decision maker, he said. He is capable of making such a U-turn and a possible departure of Netanyahus can play into his hand.
He added that there would probably still be right-wing elements in the Israeli government and it is not clear how that would turn out for Turkey.
One of the main sticking points in improving relations between Turkey and Israel is Hamas.
Last summer, Erdogan met with Hamas leaders, including its leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Israel accused Ankara of giving Turkish passports to high-ranking Hamas members.
The Turkish government did not respond to The Media Lines request for comment.
Ankaras’ aggressive foreign policy has upset many of its neighbors, leading to isolation in the region it is now trying to undo.
A key example of Turkey’s isolation is the formation of a partnership between several of its longtime rivals, including Israel, to cooperate in the export of gas across the Eastern Mediterranean, leaving Ankara out of a lucrative market.
In response, Ankara sent a ship accompanied by the Navy last year to search the sea for gas, angering the European Union.
Such a tough stance plays well for Erdogans’ Islamist and nationalist base, as does criticism of Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians.
There is a continued self-perception within Erdogan, and in his circle and supporters that Turkey is a leading country in the Muslim world. He must lead the Muslim world to condemn the Jewish state, said Simon Waldman. , Istanbul-based visiting scholar and senior lecturer in Middle Eastern studies at Kings College London.
Waldman told The Media Line that Turkey’s comments against Israel during the most recent violence in Gaza are very typical of the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP). The Turkish government has managed to compartmentalize relations by ideologically criticizing Israel while maintaining economic ties, he said.
He added that Turkey’s recent rhetoric will remind Israel how unreliable relations are with Ankara.
Aykan Erdemir, a former Turkish lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), told The Media Line that countries suspect Turkey that attempts to improve ties are short-term and tactical but , anyway, he thinks Erdogan might try to do it again. reset relations with Israel.
Erdemir said the Turkish president must realize that Israel will have its limits on how much rhetoric it can accept from a country.
But it can be difficult for Erdogan who, according to Erdemir, constantly returns to anti-Semitic remarks that are at the heart of his values.
It stems from who he always has been, Erdemir said.
He’s not unique. He is a typical representative of traditional political Islam in Turkey. So, this is less of an Erdogan issue per se and more of a brand issue of politicians and political parties in Turkey, he said.
