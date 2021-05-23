Government pledged to hit looters hard: Shahbaz Gill





FAISALABAD, May 23 (APP): The Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said the government was determined to hit the looters and looters hard and that Shehbaz Sharif would not be allowed to skip the process .

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said Nawaz Sharif staged a drama to circumvent the law, but now is exposed his motive was not treatment in England but to save his skin from the rule of law .

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and that now the government has decided that he will not be allowed to flee Pakistan under any circumstances. The motive of Shehbaz Sharif is also to save himself from the specter of responsibility.

Responding to a question on why Nawaz Sharif is not brought back to Pakistan by Interpol, he said that we have already started working there. He said Nasir Butt was directing drama to slander Britain by saying the people who lived there were not safe.

He said this family used to carry a bad name to benefactors and supporters. If they (Nawaz Sharif, etc.) feel in danger in London, we will provide them with excellent security in the Pakistani prison. The nation voted him (Nawaz Sharif) to power but he gave them the gift of rising prices and the heavy burden of foreign loans. Likewise, he was once a blue-eyed establishment figure, but now he’s going against it tooth and nail, he added.

Gill made a humble appeal to the UK through the Pakistani Embassy that Nawaz Sharif would bring this country a bad name and his tourism industry could face a decline as Nawaz Sharif projected London was a dangerous place. He called the Sharif gobe family who were lying repeatedly so people could believe it was the truth.

Regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s return to the past, he said he came back because he expected Imran Khan’s government to fail to manage the economy and that he will be there to take advantage of it. ‘another chance to rule the country.

About the PDM, he said it was a dead horse. He expressed his pity for Baji Maryam and said that despite his feverish efforts, the bottom line was nil.

Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan took power in a very difficult situation. He was mandated to inflict deterrent punishment on looters and looters and Imran Khan’s sincere efforts saved Pakistan from economic collapse despite crown lockdowns. We are forecasting a growth rate of 4% this year, which is indicative of the fact that the economy was on the right track, he added.

He said that the Pakistani government traditionally prefers compromise with the opposition, but Imran Khan has stood firm and refused to give an NRO. After his refusal, the opposition became the wildest and did their best to blackmail Imran Khan who vowed to lead them to the logical end.

He added that the revival of the economy is a great achievement of the government. Our exports have increased after a hiatus of several years. The stock market jumped 47,000 points.

Likewise, the current account deficit is now in surplus with one billion dollars. National reserves which were only $ 9 billion have now grown to $ 22 billion. Expats have been sending record remittances for the past 10 months, which has played a major role in stabilizing the national economy. Now our economy is positive and the government has decided to increase wages in the next budget, he added.

On inflation, Gill said the government was doing its best to control the Mafias and it was the first Ramzan when tomato and onion prices remained at their lowest. Only the sugar mafia exploited the situation, but the government made serious efforts to provide subsidized sugar to the masses through utility stores.

He also compared the prices of different products and said the government had successfully handled the situation and a minimum burden was placed on the general public.

Previously, he also visited the residence of senior lawyer Abdul Hameed Cheema Advocate and expressed his condolences with him for the sad disappearance of his son Israrul Mustafa Cheema. He also offered Fateha for the deceased soul and the patience of the bereaved family.

