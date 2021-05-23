Gordon Brown urges Boris Johnson to lead global vaccine equality ahead of G7 meeting





Gordon Brown urged Boris Johnson to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries by convincing other rich countries to support burden-sharing plans. Former Prime Minister Brown said rich countries should pay their fair share of vaccine costs in order to protect themselves and poorer countries as well as help the economy. Mr Brown said it would be state spirit of the first order if Mr Johnson used the UK presidency of next month’s G7 conference to create a burden-sharing plan and distribute vaccines around the world. The freshest exclusives and cutting-edge analytics, organized for your inbox He said that unless the vaccines are distributed to the poorest countries, the coronavirus will come back to haunt even the vaccinated in our own country. If the G7 countries and their participants at their June 11 meeting paid based on ability and ability to pay, then they would pay two-thirds of the cost, Mr Brown told BBC Radio 4s. The world this weekend. Last year, Brown called for a $ 2 trillion action plan to help poorer countries during the pandemic. < class=""> Read more Priti Patel claims collective immunity was absolutely not a pandemic policy as Dominic Cummings steps up attack Mr. Brown says that $ 66 billion is needed about 90 donor countries, but only $ 14 billion has so far been pledged. Then we would have a way to assure the rest of the world that they would be vaccinated very quickly. If we allow this vaccine inequality to continue, then we will have half the world vaccinated and protected and the other half unvaccinated and likely to be at the greatest risk of dying, he said. The disease will continue to spread and it will mutate and it will come back to haunt even the vaccinated in our own country, he said. Mr Brown also spoke about the economy, saying it was in the interest of richer countries to act and boost trade. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the world could lose $ 9 trillion (6.3 trillion) if global trade does not pick up. What I’m talking about is something a little more systematic than a little bit of charity here and a little bit of charity there, he said. Mr Brown compared vaccination rates across the world, saying most adults in the UK had received their first vaccine, but only 2% of those in Africa and 11% in India had. You need a burden-sharing formula which means that, whether in kind or in cash, funds are available for vaccines to be delivered to the poorest countries in the world. What I think Boris Johnson should do and that would be political at the highest level is say Look, we have a formula, we have a global plan, now we need you to pay to make sure that everyone is vaccinated so that indeed everyone is safe.

