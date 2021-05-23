Former Ambassador Trump says ex-president ‘absolutely’ responsible for January 6 riot





“Absolutely, I mean he bears the responsibility. I think his presidency has been diminished because of it, and I think he’s paying the price. He’s been indicted twice. impeached for these actions, “said former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, who served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, from his former boss to CNN’s Dana Bash on” the state of the ‘Union”. Brown, who said some of Trump’s foreign policy accomplishments and his response to the coronavirus pandemic “are now on the wayside” after the riot, told Bash he supported an independent commission charged to investigate the events surrounding the attack.

“To have a commission like this to find out who was responsible, what went wrong, to make sure it never happens again, that should be a no-brainer,” he said.

“You look at what happened on September 11 when we were attacked by foreign terrorists and we wanted to know immediately: where the blackout was, what happened and why. Well, that’s no different “Brown said. “They weren’t tourists. They weren’t coming just for fun.”

Last week, the House passed a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the events surrounding January 6, but the legislation is likely to fail in the Senate, where few Republicans have indicated they will would vote with the Democrats to support it.

Some of the GOP’s opposition to the commission was voiced on Sunday by Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, who said he believed it was “too early” to establish it, adding that he believed that his Republican colleagues would join him in opposing the legislation.

The senator noted in an interview with Fox News the ongoing massive federal investigation into the insurgency, saying, “This will end up producing a lot of information, but trust me, the Justice Department will not leave any commission. have that information. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos