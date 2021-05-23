Politics
No final call on Class 12 exams at Modi government high level meeting. States said to suggest options
New Delhi: Narendra Modi’s top governments meet on Sunday to respond to a call to hold Class 12 exams that ended inconclusive. States have been invited to make detailed suggestions by Tuesday. The final decision will be made on this basis.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Minister of Women’s Development and Women. child Smriti Irani.
In a series of tweets after the meeting, Nishank said he asked states to send in their detailed suggestions by May 25.
As the Honorable PM envisioned, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received extremely valuable suggestions. I have asked state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. pic.twitter.com/JQbiAyH6zU
– Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021
I am confident that we will be able to come to an informed and collaborative decision regarding the Class Council 12 exams and remove the uncertainty in the minds of students and parents by informing them of our final decision as soon as possible. , he added.
While sources at the meeting said the reviews would in all likelihood take place, no decision has been announced in this regard.
A statement released by the Education Ministry also hinted that the government was in favor of the exams.
“The Minister said that, given the current circumstances, we have decided to cancel the Class 10 CBSE Council exams and assess them by internal assessment, but the class 12 exams are very important in deciding of a student’s future, “the statement read.
Options facing states
Sources said states have been given two choices about where to take exams, both of which involve conducting exams only in important subjects.
In the first option, the exams will take place as usual, but only in 20 important subjects, as the situation improves.
The second option is to hold the exams on the basis of objective-type questions and reduce the exam duration to one and a half hours instead of three. It also calls for exams to be conducted in the school itself, instead of an exam center.
The assessment of the answer sheets will also be done at the school, if the states choose the second option.
What States Suggested
State education ministers present at the meeting also shared their suggestions with the Modi government. While most states have agreed to conduct reviews at a later date when the situation is under control, some like Delhi and Maharashtra have called for not holding reviews, sources said.
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government was not in favor of holding exams for children in the current situation.
Now is not the time to take exams, students need to be assessed on the basis of historical credentials and promote them to class 12. If a student says he or she is not satisfied with the grades, he or she will have the chance to take the exam when the situation is better. This is what we suggested to the central government, Sisodia said at a press conference shortly after the meeting.
He also urged the government at the meeting to vaccinate students and teachers before taking exams.
Different states expressed different opinions, some states agreed to one of the plans, but some states didn’t either and didn’t want any reviews, Sisodia added.
The government of Tamil Nadu has also reportedly agreed to hold reviews when the situation improves.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh announced that the state will allow students to take exams from their homes. The exams will take place from June 1 to 5.
Chhattisgarh State Council Secretary VK Goyal said the 12th CGBSE 2021 exam will be held but not at exam centers. Students can bring the question paper and answer sheet home, take the exam, and return the answer sheets to the center within five days.
