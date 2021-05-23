Xi’s Condolences to ‘Father of Hybrid Rice’ Family

A file photo taken on Aug. 19, 2013 shows Yuan Longping inspecting the hybrid rice trial plantation in Guanyang County, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice variety that left countless people hungry for, died of illness at age 91 on Saturday. / Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his condolences to the family of scientist Yuan Longping, known as “the father of hybrid rice,” who died on Saturday at the age of 91.

The condolences of Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, were conveyed by the secretary of the CCP’s Hunan Provincial Committee, Xu Dazhe, according to the Hunan Daily.

Xu visited Yuan’s family on Sunday and conveyed Xi’s mourning for Yuan’s passing.

Born in 1930, Yuan successfully cultivated the world’s first high-yielding hybrid rice variety in 1973, which was later cultivated on a large scale in China and other countries to dramatically increase production.

Over the next four decades, he continued to research and improve hybrid rice, which has now reached its third generation.

In the message, Xi highly affirmed Yuan’s contribution to China’s food security, agricultural technology innovation and global grain development.

Xi urged Party members, cadres and science and technology professionals to learn from Yuan, especially his love for the Party, the homeland and the people, his dedication to the needs of the homeland and the people, and other noble qualities.

Yuan’s family members expressed their gratitude and said that they would continue Yuan’s legacy to make new contributions to society.