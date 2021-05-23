Ivanka Trump forgets longtime colleague of Donald Trump in testimony – SheKnows





As Donald Trump weaves his way through a string of court cases after leaving the White House in January, several of his adult children, including Ivanka Trump, also find themselves involved due to their association with the Trump organization. In a particular case regarding the misuse of inaugural funds in 2017, Ivanka found a way to sound confused about one of her father’s longtime coworkers – from the same company she worked for as a vice. -executive president since 2005.

It was filed last December by the District of Columbia attorney general’s office and chose to get out of Donald’s playbook – deflect, deflect, deflect. The former senior White House adviser was asked a very simple question: “Who is Allen Weisselberg?” The simple answer, as tweeted by Melania Trump’s former senior advisor (and former friend), Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is: “Allen Weisselberg has been the CFO of Trump Organizations and the Trump family’s BOOKKEEPER since the 1970s. Ivanka chose a darker answer in the deposition, appearing confused about his role in society.

IVANKA trumps testimony under sworn testimony Q: Who is Allen Weisselberg? A: I don’t know what its exact title is. RIGHT ANSWER: Allen Weisselberg has been the CFO of Trump Organizations and the BOOKKEEPER of Trump Familys since the 1970s. @ MichaelCohen212 pic.twitter.com/gXFM6eAE1P

– Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) May 22, 2021

“He’s the – I should see what his, his – I don’t know his exact title, but he’s a corporate executive,” she told the investigator. Not only did Weisselberg work for Ivanka’s grandfather, Fred Trump, he controlled his father’s finances and he appeared on Celebrity Apprentice several times. Even Donald’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen seems to agree that Ivanka learned a thing or two from her father.

Donald taught well @IvankaTrump Don’t know I wasn’t there Allen who? It was someone else’s fault. Soon they will all be answerable for their own dirty deeds! https://t.co/mr3CPYbIy0

– Michael Cohen (@ MichaelCohen212) May 22, 2021

“Donald taught well @ IvankaTrump… I dunno I wasn’t there, Allen who? It was someone else’s fault,” he tweeted. “Soon they will all be answerable for their own dirty deeds!” As someone who worked closely with the former president for 12 years, Cohen predicted prison terms for many members of the Trump family. He recently told MSNBC’s Joy Reid, “I have to say that my credibility, I believe, is going to end up having Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared, Eric, Weisselberg, his kids, orange overalls.

The Washington, DC investigation is different from the New York State and Manhattan Attorneys General’s criminal investigation into the Trump organization. In New York, they hope to convince Weisselberg to cooperate with authorities and help them take the pressure off their further research into his personal taxes. This possible power movement is probably why Ivanka wanted to feign ignorance about the importance of the role Weisselberg has played in the Trump organization for decades. The family have been able to escape many of their misdeeds over the years, but they may not be able to break the law this time around.

