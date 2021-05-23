Will the center accept the protest farmers’ request for discussions?

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 7th) for resuming dialogue with farmers protesting against agricultural laws introduced by the center. So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks that have failed to break the deadlock between the farmers and the center.

SKM is spearheading the movement to repeal the three new agricultural laws and demand a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

Parts of the letter may turn out to be contentious, some say. For example, a paragraph explains how “a democratic government would have repealed the three laws which were rejected by the farmers”. He also adds: “As the head of government of the world’s largest democracy, it is up to you to resume a serious and sincere dialogue with farmers.”

According to Rajkumar Chahar, national chairman of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) Kisan Morcha party, “The government or my party has never denied advancing the talks. Just to reap political benefits, some people and parties deceive ordinary peasants.

Reiterating the demands in a video statement, SKM chief Darshan Pal said despite the vagaries of the weather and the Covid pandemic, farmers intend to continue their agitation. He also called on the center to make appropriate arrangements against the coronavirus at the protest sites at the Delhi borders.

“Farmers are forced to refuse to go the middle way. They just want a repeal. Why can’t they suggest amendments or addenda (to new laws)? Asked Chahar, a member of the BJP from Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh).

The SKM now intends to mark six months of their protests at the Delhi borders by observing May 26 as a “black day”. By the way, on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends seven years in office. He was first sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

On Sunday, 12 opposition parties also gave their support to protest call launched by the farmers’ unions who are mobilizing against the laws on agro-marketing of the Center.

Various unions will also provide support to the protesting farmers’ unions.

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating at the borders of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 26 last year.

In a joint statement, leaders said the protesters were unwilling to expose anyone to the pandemic. At the same time, they added, they also could not give up on a struggle – which was “a matter of life and death and for future generations.”

Some cases of Covid are now being reported at sites and recent rains have forced many protesters out into the open air when makeshift shelters collapsed.

“Protesters need to understand the threat posed by the pandemic,” said Chahar.

“Our government has made several arrangements for their support. Not only does purchasing continue under the MSP, but farmers gain through direct bank transfer of payment. The center even increased multiple fertilizer price subsidies when costs soared in international markets, ”he added.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordinating Committee (AIKSCC), an umbrella organization of several farmers’ unions in the country, will meet this evening to set the future strategy, said Atul Kumar Anjaan, a member of the working group of AIKSCC.

The AIKSCC supports the SKM and the protest program, but intends to advance the setting.