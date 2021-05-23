3 ministers with the best performance of the Puspoll survey version: Sandiaga, Risma, Erick Thohir





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A number of ministers in Joko Widodo’s cabinet (Jokowi) and Ma’ruf Amin is considered by the community to have a good performance. The name Sandiaga Uno who is Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) tops the list investigation which was held by Puspoll Indonesia. “The performance of the ministries. Of the 9 ministers presented here, Sandiaga Uno is the (highest) Menparekraf, although it should be understood that Sandiaga Uno is a popular figure,” said Puspoll Indonesia executive director Muslimin Tanja. , during a press conference on the results. of the Sunday survey (23/5/2021). Sandiaga Uno rated 11.3% of respondents as very good, 68.5% rated it fairly good, 2.5% rated it bad, 3.2% rated it very bad and 14.5 % did not know or did not respond. Also read: Puspoll Indonesia survey: Maximum eligibility of Prabowo, followed by Anies and Ganjar In the second place, there is the social minister Tri Rismaharini. There were 10.6% who said Risma’s performance was very good, 66.8% was quite good, 3% was bad, 3.3 was very bad, 16.4% didn’t know or didn’t not answered. “So as a minister, Risma, although new, is judged by the public as having a pretty good performance,” he said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail In addition, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir was in third place with a rating of 7.3% very good, 62.2% fairly good, 3.8% bad, 4.3% very bad and 22.5 % did not know or did not answer. “If you look at them from the perspective of all the ministers, almost the audience said their performance was good. Then, looking at the score, some were still below 60 percent,” Muslimin said. Read also: Puspoll Indonesia: 71.4% of respondents satisfied with the performance of Jokowi-Maruf Several other ministers whose performance was deemed good were Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Anwar Makarim, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian and Minister of Economic Affairs Coordination Airlangga Hartarto. In addition, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Law and Human Rights (HAM) Yasonna Laoly, and Chairman of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia. Data collection for the Puspoll Indonesia survey was carried out from April 20-29, 2019 through face-to-face interviews using structured questionnaires in 34 provinces. The survey sample was chosen at random using stratified random sampling with a sample size of 1600 respondents and margin of error 2.45 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

