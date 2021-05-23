Tennessee comes to the fore with anti-transgender laws Republican Donald Trump West Virginia Nashville New Hampshire





Conservative lawmakers across the country have introduced an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state political leader has gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people.

Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills, systematically dismissing concerns that they discriminate against an already vulnerable population, that some of the laws are unenforceable, and could damage states’ reputations.

Advocates defend the politics of laws through politics, arguing that one protects parental rights, others protect girls and women, and even improves equality. Opponents reject these claims.

Colin Goodbred, a 22-year-old transgender student raised in suburban Nashville and attending college in New Hampshire, says the multitude of new laws could prevent him from returning home to Tennessee.

I think those kinds of bills are part of what makes me not identify Tennessee as my own state, even though I spent the vast majority of my childhood growing up in Tennessee, Goodbred said. , a senior from Dartmouth College. I don’t want to go back there. I’m already going to college out of state. I want to work out of state. And they made it clear that they don’t want trans people in the state.

advised

The emergence of Tennessees as an anti-LGBTQ leader stems from a political shift to the right in an already firmly controlled Republican state. Lees’ Republican predecessor pressed the brakes on some socially conservative laws, but outright GOP election wins, fueled by strong support for former President Donald Trump, have emboldened lawmakers since then. This is the political landscape in which Lee launches his candidacy for re-election 2022.

Legislatures in 30 other states, most of them under Republican control, have considered banning trans youth from sports teams that match their gender identities. Twenty weighed in on the ban on medical care confirming the sex of transgender minors. The Human Rights Campaign has called 2021 the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history.

Tennessee this year banned transgender athletes from participating in public high school or college girls’ sports. The state is set to become the first to require government buildings and businesses open to the public to display signs if they allow trans people to use multi-person bathrooms and other facilities associated with their gender identity.

Public schools, meanwhile, risk losing lawsuits soon if they let transgender students or employees use bathrooms or locker rooms for multiple people who do not reflect their gender at birth. Lee also signed a law requiring school districts to alert parents 30 days before students are notified of sexual orientation or gender identity, allowing them to opt out of the lesson.

Tennessee takes the crown for the state of hate, said Sasha Buchert, a senior lawyer for Lambda Legal.

The governor recently defended the school-bathroom rule. This bill provides equal access to all students, he said.

Neighboring Arkansas is the only other state to ban sex-confirming care for minors, one of three new anti-transgender laws in that country. Montana has two new legal restrictions for transgender people. Sports bans have also been passed in a handful of other states, including Alabama, Mississippi and West Virginia.

The decades-long cultural war over LGBTQ rights has focused on transgender Americans in recent years and has increasingly been a topic of discussion in the conservative media.

The recent wave of bills has received support from conservative groups including the Heritage Foundation and the Defending Freedom Alliance, the latter of which is proposing model legislation for transgender athletics bills. The push in the states follows Democratic President Joe Bidens’ executive order banning discrimination based on gender identity.

A survey by The Trevor Project showed that 94% of LGBTQ youth said recent political debates on the issue had harmed their mental health. A separate question found that more than half of transgender and non-binary youth had seriously considered suicide in the past year.

Project Trevor has been contacted by crisis-stricken Tennessee youth 2,400 times in the past year, according to executive director Amit Paley.

“Our son regularly asks, when can we move out, or can you send me to boarding school?” said Amy Allen, whose Grade 8 transgender son is dreading going from private school to public school next fall.

The mayor of Nashville has warned that the requirement for commercial signage for bathrooms and other fixtures could be particularly damaging to his growing and progressive city, which is often at odds with the social policies of the Capitol City Center. , dominated by the GOP.

This law is part of an anti-LGBT political platform of hate and division, said Mayor John Cooper, a Democrat. One of the risks to Nashville is that the hostility inherent in these signs can be the equivalent of hanging up another sign: a Don’t Come Here sign. We are an inclusive city and that will not change.

Some of Tennessee’s new laws face practical challenges.

The sponsor of the signage bill said people could sue or district attorneys could ask a judge to force businesses to comply. But Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference President Amy Weirich said the bill did not deal with anything to do with law enforcement, so her group remained neutral on the bill. of law.

The way it’s written, I don’t see anything that allows me or gives me the responsibility or the right to go to civil court and ask a judge to execute it, said Weirich, the county prosecutor. by Shelby.

Regarding the ban on medical treatment, advocates say no doctor in Tennessee currently offers hormone therapy for young people before puberty.

Supporters of the sports team ban have been largely unable to cite local cases in Tennessee or across the country where trans athletes were seen to have a competitive advantage. They argue that the rules will ensure a level playing field.

The new laws send the wrong signal, said Aly Chapman, mother of a transgender son and lawyer.

I don’t know how to see it other than oppression and control and power and telling people you don’t exist, she said.

Advocates say the next few years will be crucial. Many fear the legislative blockade will continue.

The signage is, Hey, look what we could’ve done. Here’s the roadmap, ”Chapman said. They are not finished.

___

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City, Utah.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos