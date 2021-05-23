Former Defense Secretary: No Republican President I Worked For Would Recognize GOP Today





Robert Gates, the former Secretary of Defense under the Bush and Obama administrations, said in an interview broadcast Sunday that of the five Republican American presidents he worked for, “I don’t think any of them would recognize the Republican Party today. “ CBS ‘Face the Nation’ host John Dickerson asked Gates what he thought of the current state of the Republican Party given that a contingent of his constituents did not consider President Biden Joe Biden Rep. Dingell hospitalized for surgery on perforated ulcer Biden administration renews temporary protective status for Haiti Amash warns against turning lawmakers like Cheney into ‘heroes’ READ MORE be legitimately elected. “I would have serious concerns for the future. You know, I … worked for eight presidents. Five of them were Republicans. I don’t think any of them would recognize the Republican Party. today, ”Gates said. “I think in terms of the values ​​and principles the Republican Party stood for under these five presidents, it’s hard to find these days.” Dickerson wondered whether recent events such as the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and the GOP’s reluctance to recognize the election results give critics of the United States reason to say that this is about a power in decline. “I think there is that, but I think it is also wider than that,” Gates said, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized the United States for its “political paralysis” and inability to achieve big goals. “The only way to counter that, frankly, is through action, by being able to do some things in Washington that we haven’t been able to do for a long time,” Gates said. “It comes down to strategic communications. How to get the message out to the rest of the world [that], yes, we are a flawed country, we’ve always had flaws, but we’re unique in that we’re the only country that actually talks about those flaws and actually works to try to fix them. We’re an ambitious country and we’ve kind of lost that message, it seems to me, ”Gates added.







