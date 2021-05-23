Remarkable GDP growth rate stuns opposition: Farrukh Habib – Pakistan





Posted on May 23, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.

Minister said giving lectures on economics was not suitable for those left in corruption

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that the remarkable growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP), achieved by the PTI government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan, had totally confused the opposition parties.

Reacting to a statement by PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had lifted the country out of an indebted economy and turned it into an export-oriented and production-oriented economy on solid foundations. .

He said today that Bilawal and Zardari are known for their corrupt practices, fake accounts and money laundering.

Farrukh said the Sindh government’s 700 billion rupee projects, which were due to be executed during the current fiscal year, could not be spotted on the ground. “Maybe these projects are carried out on another planet.”

He was of the opinion that the government of Sindh should stop obtaining funds for projects initiated by donor organizations, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

He said Sindh was the only province where poverty and the spread of deadly diseases were on the rise, calling a New York Times report on the increase in AIDS cases in Larkana a matter of ’embarrassment’ ‘for the country.

He said that when Bilawal was asked to take the necessary steps to get rid of stray dogs and locusts in the province, he [Bilawal] demonstrated hands-on buying new luxury cars.

The minister said that the government of Sindh was against the introduction of Sehat Insaf cards in the province, as it would end its corruption and manipulation in the health sector.

Farrukh said 35 percent of Sindh province’s budget is allocated to the health and education sectors, but ambulances and educational facilities are provided by non-governmental organizations.

He said jobs were being sold in Sindh on bogus homes and residency certificates in collusion with the provincial government.

“There are 190,000 government workers in Karachi alone, but not even 15% of them are residents of Karachi,” he added.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was in power for the third time in a row in the province, but remained unable to set up an emergency service there.

He regretted that the death rate for 5-year-olds has reached 50 percent in the province due to stunting.

Before the PPP entered politics, he declared that there was no word of “corruption” in the dictionary of the Pakistani people, declaring them “the world champion” of corruption.

He said the corrupt PPP practices damaged the country’s reputation internationally, asking Bilawal to name the one known as the Bambino Cinema ticket seller and Mr. 10%.

The minister said giving lectures on the economy was not suitable for those who remained corrupted and had damaged the national economy throughout their lives.

Due to the cautious policies put in place by the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), he said, the national economy made significant progress as GDP growth gradually improved.

He said the current account was in surplus at $ 1 billion in July-April of the current fiscal year, exports increased 13.5%, foreign exchange reserves reached $ 23 billion, and the Roshan digital account. $ 1 billion.

In addition, record $ 24 billion in remittances poured in, and there was a $ 2.5 billion increase in euro bonds and 9% in the large-scale manufacturing sector.

