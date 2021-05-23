Donald Trump’s much-vaunted blog is more of a flop as interest fades: report





Former President Donald Trumps made his internet debut, data shows.

Trump started a blog titled From Donald J. Trump’s Office in early May after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms over his baseless allegations of voter fraud that have agitated the rioters during the insurrection of January 6 at the Capitol. .

But Internet interactions with his site have declined significantly, the Washington Post reported on Friday, a sign that what the newspaper called Trumps is slipping into irrelevance online. Online chatter about him hit its lowest level in five years without the White House intimidation chair and access to traditional social media.

The Trumps blog garnered 159,000 total social media interactions on its first day, the Post reported. The next day, interactions dropped to 30,000, and they haven’t gone above 15,000 a day since, according to a review of data from online analytics companies Post.

Trumps the entire website, including its blog, online store and fundraising page, draws fewer visitors than the Delish recipe site, the Post noted.

The Trumps blog received approximately 4 million visits during the entire week ending May 18 on both desktop and mobile devices. During the same period, the blog was shared on Facebook an average of less than 2,000 times a day, the Post noted. That’s a huge change from the tens of millions of comments, shares and reactions his Facebook page received every week in the past year, according to social media data company BuzzSumo and Facebook tracker CrowdTangle, has reported the Post.

The Trumps blog tends to be much longer than its tight tweets, limited by the number of Twitter characters. There is also no way to respond with support or criticism other than clicking a heart or sharing on Twitter or Facebook. The one-sided conversation is probably a turning point for social media connoisseurs.

In early May, Facebook’s supervisory board announced that it would uphold the company’s Facebook and Instagram ban on Trump, although it asked the website to reconsider its decision within six months. At around the same time, Twitter suspended the @DJTDesk account created by the Trumps team in conjunction with their blog and webpage, referring to the new account as one whose apparent intention is to replace or promote the content affiliated with a suspended account.

Hes whistling in the wind, Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University who studies straight-line organization, told The Post. People don’t follow him to his little desktop platform, and we can see it in the numbers. It no longer has the same ability to consistently put its content in people’s faces as it did before.

Learn about the history of the Washington Post.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a founding member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos