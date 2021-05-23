Document reveals Turkish embassies spy in Algeria





Court documents have confirmed that Turkish diplomatic missions in Algeria have embarked on an intelligence-gathering campaign and gathered information about the activities of critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Then the information was then used in a criminal indictment for a terrorism charge by a Turkish prosecutor. According to a decision of 19 December 2018 by prosecutor Adem Aknc, the Ankara general prosecutor's office opened a separate investigation (file n ° 2018/43629) on two Turkish nationals in Algeria who appeared in espionage files sent by Turkish diplomats in the country. without any concrete evidence of wrongdoing. According to the documents, they were accused of belonging to a terrorist group by Aknc. The investigation was based on spy files created at the Turkish Embassy in Algiers between 2016 and 2018. The profiling files were transmitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Mehmet Poroy, the Turkish Ambassador to Algeria between 2015 and 2019. Critics of the Erdoan government abroad, especially members of the Hizmet / Glen movement, have faced surveillance, harassment, death threats and kidnappings since President Erdoan decided to become the group's scapegoat for its own legal issues. They have often been denied consular services such as power of attorney and birth registration, as well as the revocation of their passports. Their property in Turkey is seized and family members at home face criminal prosecution. On January 21, Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu thanked Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the expulsion of Turkish businessman NNK, who had alleged ties to the Glen / Hizmet movement and lived in Algeria, and revealed that the businessman had been brought back to Turkey by the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT). As previously reported by Nordic Monitor, the Foreign Ministry sent lists of profiled Turkish nationals in two CDs to the Ankara Attorney General's Office, the National Police and the Turkish intelligence agency MIT on February 19, 2018 via an official document for further administrative or judicial proceedings, the punishment of their relatives on return to Turkey and the seizure of their property. Prosecutor Aknc, who received the document from the Foreign Ministry on February 23, 2018, forwarded the classified CDs containing information on 4,386 criticisms of Erdoan to the Organized Crime Unit of the Ankara Police Department for further action. give. The police forwarded the results of their investigations to the public prosecutor. By the way, Aknc, who led the investigation into the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in December 2016, was accused of suppressing evidence that the killer had links to various jihadist groups, including al -Qaida, and was radicalized by several supporters of the government. imams, including two who worked for the government's religious authority, the Diyanet. Nordic Monitor previously reported that several suspects told the court that Aknc forced them to testify during questioning that the assassination was led by the Glen movement. They were then jailed after refusing prosecutors' request to testify in court. According to court documents released by the 4th Ankara High Criminal Court on January 16, 2019, the Foreign Ministry compiled a long list of foreign entities that were owned and / or managed by people considered close to the movement.







