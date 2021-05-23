Being offered early retirement is the response of the Garuda Indonesia Employees Union (GIAA)





DRAWING. Garuda Indonesia’s Boeing 737 plane refueled before taking off at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, BAnten on Tuesday (11/5). KONTAN / BAihaki / 11/05/2010

Journalist: Ridwan Nanda Mulyana | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (GIAA) offers an early retirement plan to employees. GIAA management argued that the move was taken as an effort to restore the performance of the public airline amid the pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Garuda Indonesia Employees Union (Sekarga) has also spoken out about the offer. Sekarga Daily chairman Tomy Tampatty revealed his party had submitted a response to the GIAA board regarding the company’s restructuring steps. Meanwhile, regarding the early retirement offer, Tomy said Sekarga was unable to support or reject her. However, he stressed that Sekarga understands the condition of the currently sluggish Garuda Indonesia company hit by the pandemic. Read also: Garuda Indonesia (GIAA) expected to recoup losses this year Sekarga recalled that the restructuring plan aimed at reducing the workforce must be discussed with the workers’ union. This is in accordance with the law and the collective labor agreement (PKB) relating to industrial relations. To be sure, Tomy stressed that his party refused if the company unilaterally fired later. In addition to violating the law and the PKB, Tomy recalled that President Joko Widodo also prohibited companies from unilaterally laying off workers. “We understand that the reduction is done by offering early retirement, and we strongly reject if the company makes unilateral layoffs because it is breaking the law and the PKB,” Tomy told Kontan.co.id on Sunday ( 23/5). To maintain the business continuity of the company, Tomy added, his party supports the efforts of the GIAA leadership to renegotiate with donors and suppliers. This step should be carried out more optimally, while making efforts to increase income. Read also: Garuda Pilots Association calls on government to intervene to resolve Garuda issue (GIAA) Meanwhile, GIAA revenue can be increased through the management of potential freight, freight warehouse and potential charter. “Potential management business account There must be more maximum effort because the market potential is quite large, ”continued Tomy. Sekarga is also optimistic that the performance of the GIAA will rise and recover again. Tomy is convinced that the airline business will grow again with the opening of national and international tourist destinations. In addition, there are Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, as well as official trips from government and private agencies. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Ridwan Nanda Mulyana

Editor: Tendi Mahadi

