Political Journal | Will 2021 be the year of solutions?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will complete two years of its second term on May 30. He will enter his eighth year as Prime Minister. What does his newsletter say? The year 2021 has been a mixture of successes and failures. Modi himself has said that the year 2020 is a year of challenges and 2021 will be the year of solutions. Modis’ second term has so far been difficult both in the healthcare sector and in the economy.

It is normal for the party and the government to prepare for a muted anniversary celebration. However, as the government propagates the achievements of the Modi government, the BJP would focus on the sewa of Covid and the successes of how the government has kept its campaign promises. They include the removal of Section 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, and legislation such as the Triple Talaq in 2019, which have been at the heart of the party’s agenda.

Modi focused on the economy as the government entered the second term. Further large-scale reforms in agriculture, banking and the public sector have indicated his commitment to boldness. However, for the past two years, the country has been going through a health sector crisis in the face of an unprecedented pandemic. As a result, there are job losses and other problems.

Modis’ first term focused on articulating a global role for India. But the pandemic is its biggest challenge and the economic and political challenges are also there. Critics say Modi was too quick to declare victory over the pandemic in March. He also prioritized public health policy by staging huge rallies for state elections as the second wave hit the country off guard.

Allowing the Kumbh Mela to Hardwar was another great spreader. All this after Modi won laurels for his leadership in handling the crisis in 2020. Last year, on the first anniversary of the second term, the Modi government focused on the successful lockdown, the economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore and containment of Covid. However, foreign investors are no longer showing up as even the global economy is affected.

The country may need several lakhs of rupee crores this year as well to stimulate the economy in addition to serving the health sector. Almost all sectors have been affected by the pandemic. Global recovery is a slow process. Hundreds of millions of jobs have been lost and the gains in poverty reduction have been wiped out. Commerce, tourism, entertainment, sports and many other sectors that have benefited from globalization have suffered as countries have closed their borders.

Last year, Modi gave people confidence, took chief ministers on board, and even opposition voices were muffled given the pandemic. There were a few miscalculations like the migrant worker crisis but overall Covid management in the first wave was competent. This resulted in government and public complacency in March. The second wave was much harder and the country was not prepared for the challenge.

There was a vaccine crisis, an oxygen crisis, a lack of beds and, in short, a health management crisis. The Supreme Court and higher courts entered the scene as the executive appeared to have failed. Even some state governments have moved the courts. Last year, Indian diplomacy used the pandemic to revive Saarc in Covid relief. New Delhi has also supplied more than 150 countries with medicines and supplies, evacuated more than a million stranded Indian and foreign nationals and won global goodwill.

The Modi government has also successfully tackled issues such as countering the rise of China, maintaining key strategic partnerships with great powers like the United States, Russia, Japan and Europe, and deepening engagement with immediate neighbors. It also dealt with a tug of war at the border. The biggest challenge for Modi personally is to regain his image as an actor abroad. Since 2014, he has been constantly interacting with global leaders in politics, industry, academia and the non-resident Indian community.

The international media have projected him as an important world leader. But the second wave since March canceled the achievements. The foreign media, which built it earlier, now criticize it on many issues. Center-state relations also need to be fine-tuned. While top ministers fully backed the Modi government last year, in 2021 politics took hold and mutual criticism was voiced in public due to elections in five states in March-April this year.

Center-state cooperation is important at the time of the pandemic, because after all, it is the states that implement health programs. It has been reported, citing a poll, that Modis’ approval rates have fallen since February 2021. According to this, the approval rate of prime ministers last week was 63%, its lowest since 2014. But that are not normal times and almost all the popular leader is facing the same problem. There is still half of this year to come and things can get better if the country tackles the pandemic together. Unprecedented times demand unprecedented action.