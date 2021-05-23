Transcript: Robert Gates on “Face the Nation”, May 23, 2021

The following is a transcript of the interview with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, which aired Sunday, May 23, 2021 on “Face the Nation”.

JOHN DICKERSON: Last year the pandemic prevented us from traveling to Williamsburg, Virginia for our annual conversation with former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. He is now Chancellor of William & Mary. This year we did – and asked him about the prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

FORMER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE ROBERT GATES: I think there’s very little chance of peace between them at this point. I don’t think it’s been long enough. And I think I think, in fact, that one of the things that produced the breakthrough with the Abrahamic accords between the Israelis and the Gulf states and others was sort of essentially putting aside the Palestinian issue and move on to a region that has changed. in a pretty dramatic way, which basically leaves the Palestinians in the cold.

JOHN DICKERSON: Is it in the interests and national values ​​of the United States to leave the Palestinians in the cold?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I certainly don’t think that is in line with our values, but you know JOHN, the truth is almost every president has made a real effort. And so these efforts have been hampered time and time again. And I would say that there were Israeli prime ministers who were genuinely interested in a solution. But… but the Palestinians couldn’t bring themselves to say yes.

JOHN DICKERSON: How do you rate the way President Biden has handled the issue?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I think the fact that the United States was not in the foreground was probably not a bad thing. I think leaving the Egyptians, others to take the lead. The strongest voices for a ceasefire came from Europe and the United States, not the Arab states, although Egypt certainly played a role in negotiating the ceasefire.

JOHN DICKERSON: You mentioned that President Biden did not say a number of things publicly, did not put public pressure on the Israelis.

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I think sometimes the United States can achieve – can achieve their goals more effectively by playing a role behind the scenes than being in front. When the United States is in the lead, they automatically create a lot of antibodies in a lot of places. But if the United States plays a constructive role behind the scenes, it can often be much more effective.

JOHN DICKERSON: For American policymakers who deal with Israel, it has been reported that Israel has secretly attacked Iran’s nuclear program. Does Israel have any influence over an American president because of what he is secretly doing in Iran?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: One of the things that worried me when I was secretary was that the Israelis would take action that they considered to be in their national interest that would create huge problems for the United States strategically, politically, militarily. and that they could get. themselves in a problem and then look to us to bail them out. And – and my concern has always been a concern about unilateral Israeli action that would then inevitably force the United States to get involved.

JOHN DICKERSON: Do you think President Biden needs to keep this in mind when putting pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu on the Israeli-Palestinian front, which he needs to keep in mind that he also needs help? ‘Israel for not taking the kind of action you’re talking about.

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I think the mood in the United States, especially among our politicians in Washington, is probably a little less favorable to Israel today than it has been in years past. I think we’ve seen it in some of Israel’s democratic critiques of the measures taken in Gaza. But – but it’s – it’s one of the problems with having allies, is that sometimes they do things that you think I really wish I hadn’t done, or you worry – have to fear that they will do something.

JOHN DICKERSON: You criticized President Biden before he was president, but you’ve said a couple of things that you think you agree with so far in his presidency. Are you surprised?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: No, not really. I mean, the reality is actually that most of my concerns and criticisms of Senator Biden really had to do with things he voted on and opposed during the Cold War because fundamentally opposed to every Ronald Reagan initiative in terms of an arms race with the Soviets and various other things. In the Obama administration, in fact, we probably agreed on almost everything except Afghanistan. Now that was a huge difference and it was a big deal.

JOHN DICKERSON: You’re – you’re about the same age.

FMR. SECOND. GATES: Almost exactly.

JOHN DICKERSON: Could you do the job of president at that age?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: Well, I’m encouraged so far. I didn’t think so a year or two ago, but so far so good.

JOHN DICKERSON: Yeah. You mean you’re encouraged by Joe Biden’s ability to handle the job?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: Yeah, yeah

JOHN DICKERSON: What do you think of his policy in Afghanistan, the withdrawal from Afghanistan?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I probably would… First of all, it’s an incredibly difficult decision. And now you have both a Republican president and a Democratic president basically saying the American people are done with this, we have to go home. I think what is really essential at this point is that we maintain our economic and military aid to the Afghans after we leave.

JOHN DICKERSON: Let me take you back to your CIA days by analyzing other countries. If you analyzed the political structure of the United States as a CIA analyst and the minority party believed it, the majority of voters in that party believe the president was illegitimate. How would you assess the stability of the political organization of this country?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I would have serious concerns for the future. You know, I – I worked for -.

JOHN DICKERSON: And what does that mean?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: Well, I think – I think in terms of the values ​​and principles that the Republican Party stood for under these five presidents, it’s hard to find these days.

JOHN DICKERSON: When we come back, we’ll hear more from Secretary Bob Gates.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JOHN DICKERSON: Welcome back to Face the Nation. We pick up where we left off with former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

JOHN DICKERSON: Do you think the January 6 riots, which former president said Joe Biden stole the election, gives America’s enemies an opportunity to say that America is – is a waning power? ?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I think there is that, but I think it is also broader than that, John, I think what you see Xi Jinping saying and what you saw the Chinese foreign minister say in Alaska when he met Tony Blinken. Isn’t just showing our paralysis, especially in Congress, and our inability to do anything really big, but what happened on January 6, but also the riots last summer, all of Black Lives Matter is – ah, the racism that we see in our society. And – and – and them – and Xi Jinping has been very open in saying that he thinks we are a waning power. And – and the only way to counter that, frankly, is through actions, by being able to actually do certain things in Washington that we haven’t been able to do for a long time. But it’s also, again, it comes down to strategic communications. How do you get the message out to the rest of the world? Yeah, we’re an imperfect country. We – we’ve always had flaws, but we’re unique in that we’re the only country that actually talks about those flaws and actually works to try to fix them. We are an ambitious country and we have kind of lost that message, it seems to me.

JOHN DICKERSON: If there’s a debate in America about whether the last election was legitimate, 70% of Republicans think it wasn’t. How can a country that cannot even agree on this basic and obvious truth find itself behind more abstract truths like sacrificing for democracies in places you don’t know, sacrificing for development, helping developing countries? development because it’s in our best interests, all of which are ideas that require believing in those ideas?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: The only thing I think of in the ideological spectrum that brings people together is when they see young people putting on the uniform of our military service and taking the oath to the Constitution. And that is why the military remains perhaps the most respected institution in the country to this day, as it is seen by people as not being part of politics. It’s – it’s part – it’s what the country stands for. I’ve read quotes from Republicans on the Hill basically saying, you know, deep down in their hearts there probably aren’t five people here who actually believe the election was stolen. So part of it is a political game rather than a true belief that the election was stolen.

JOHN DICKERSON: Can we afford …

FMR. SECOND. GATES: How that will manifest itself in the next election, I think it’s going to be a challenge.

JOHN DICKERSON: Aren’t we … Isn’t that playing soccer with some very dangerous stuff that …

FMR. SECOND. GATES: Totally. It’s very dangerous.

JOHN DICKERSON: What did you do – you know, the Cheney family? What did you think of Liz Cheney’s position and the Republican leadership’s ultimate objection?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I found her to be very brave. He is a person of real integrity. You know, domestic politics on the Hill is … that’s another matter, though.

JOHN DICKERSON: Unless we fix this problem. Do you think we can solve any of these other big challenges?

FMR. SECOND. GATES: I think it would be very difficult, and I think this problem goes back 20 years or more of – of – of demonizing the other party and – of not having friends on the other side of the gone, not to get together socially after hours and talk about things and have friends. This is when you release the hate and venom from the relationship and can focus on politics. And once you focus on the policies, you can find a way to compromise.

JOHN DICKERSON: Secretary Gates, thank you.

FMR. SECOND. GATES: Thanks.

JOHN DICKERSON: Our full interview with Secretary Gates is available on our website at CBS news dot com.