Imran Khan’s government has ignored poor Pakistanis for too long. Now the consequences are piling up





Pakistani government spokespersons (official and unofficial) have struggled to build a narrative that the country’s economy is improving, but that narrative finds little traction in the field where lived reality matters more.

The current account has become in surplus, they tell the country. Exports are increasing and remittances show record increases month after month. Growth is back, as evidenced by metrics like the Quantum Index of Large-Scale Manufacturing, cement and auto sales, and rising profitability of listed companies. Why don’t the locals get it?

The answer is simple: these things don’t have much to do with most people. The poor do not struggle to fill the deficits. They struggle to feed their families. These metrics refer to an economy that most people aren’t familiar with and, frankly, don’t care much. They describe developments in what textbooks call macroeconomics that matters most to the government, its creditors, and big business. They don’t matter much to those who struggle to put food on the table and pay their bills.

Wage stagnation

Try telling the man in the street that interest rates have been cut or the checking account is in surplus and listen to the response. The only way to relate these metrics to the plight of ordinary citizens is to assume that what is good for big business is good for people; this money earned by businesses today will flow into jobs and wages for the poor tomorrow. There is now sufficient evidence to establish that this rarely happens in reality.

Look for example at the evolution of real wages. A few weeks ago I wrote about real wage stagnation which measures the wages of various segments of the working class adjusted for inflation and argued that this stagnation is one of the most important developments in the Pakistani economy today. Take a closer look and you will be surprised at the picture that emerges.

The most detailed review of real wages I can find is that of Hafiz Pasha, published in December 2020. He carefully examined the data on real wages from 2008 to 2018 using surveys of the participation of the labor force and used Pakistan Bureau of Statistics monthly figures for 2019 and 2020 as no surveys were conducted in those years.

Recall that 2008 was the critical year for the transition to democracy, and Imran Khan went to great lengths to denigrate those years on several occasions in his public remarks, highlighting the growing public debt burden these years have brought.

But those who live on wages ask themselves a simpler question: was I better in those years than today? Pashas data says yes. Between 2009 and 2013, real wages increased each year for those four years to just over 2%, he writes. From 2013 to 2018, this increased to 4% per year. Please understand that these are average annual increases each year after inflation.

Therefore, the period from 2008-09 to 2017-18 was relatively good for employed workers, he said. They saw an average annual increase in real wages of over 3%.

In October 2018, real wage growth slowed to 1.7% on average, he found, then fell sharply, the rate of decline ranging from 0.9% to 8.2% depending on the category of worker. Cumulatively, over the two-year period after October 2018, real wages fell from 6% for electricians to 12% for carpenters, he said. There is no doubt that labor market conditions have deteriorated seriously over the past two years.

Runoff economy

Pasha has found that perceptions of a boom in construction activity since March 2020, the month when the tax incentives and amnesty program for builders and real estate tycoons were announced, are exaggerated. Construction activity has not grown enough to increase the demand for construction workers enough to drive real wages up. Remember here that Khan billed his construction package specifically as a benefit for day laborers during the Covid-19 lockdown days.

Some may wish to attribute this to the collapse in growth due to a macroeconomic adjustment under an International Monetary Fund program. But note that real wages have continued to rise after 2008, even though this adjustment program has been at least as tough and the resulting decline in growth has been just as strong.

Those who want to blame Covid-19 must explain why corporate profits rose at record highs in 2019 and 2020, the same years in which workers’ incomes fell sharply when adjusted for inflation. Listen carefully to how they construct their argument that this decline in real wages is temporary and you will hear economic fallout.

If there is one indicator that matters to ordinary people, it is real wages. No democratic government has allowed this indicator to turn negative. The minimum wage set by the Pakistani federal government was 4,600 Pakistani rupees in the Musharraf regime’s last budget in 2007.

Ten years later, by 2017, it had risen to 15,000 Pakistani rupees thanks to steady annual increases that exceeded inflation. The same applies to the salaries of civil servants to which private sector salary increases are indexed.

The Pakistani government has only now realized the importance of these two crucial wage negotiations. They raised the basic salary of government employees by 25% in March, following street protests and may well announce a sharp increase in the minimum wage in the next budget. But it is too little too late. The wages of the truth are bitter, and the bitter truth is that this government has ignored the poor for too long and the consequences are now piling up faster than it can cope.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

