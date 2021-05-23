Battlegrounds Mobile India ban requested by MLA in letter to PM Modi

Ninong Ering, MP for Arunachal Pradesh, has called for a ban on the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game. He made this request in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ering called the game just a rebranding of the earlier PUBG Mobile and claimed it hasn’t changed much. Claiming that it is still a security issue, he calls on the Prime Minister and the Indian government to ban it.

The MP in his letter reportedly said that (Battlegrounds Mobile India), is a mere illusion and a trick to relaunch the same game with minor modifications and collect user data from millions of our citizens including our children and transfer them to foreign companies and the Chinese government.

He further alleged that Krafton and Tencent were attempting to circumvent Indian laws by launching a renowned version of the same game. Krafton has very close ties to Tencent and is now also an investor in Nodwin, which works very closely with Tencent. The MP also alleged that the URL for the new game on Google Play had PUBG Mobile, which suggests it is a relaunch.

According to IGN, which first spotted the letter on Twitter, Ering points to the fact that the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investments (CFIUS) has questioned U.S. companies with ties to Tencent about their security protocols and processing. Datas. He explains that CFIUS is currently discussing Tencent’s divestment potential from US game companies.

Indian National Congress politician and West Bengal Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi has also called for the same. He wrote on Twitter, instead of fighting the pandemic, the government is paying attention to the young people of PUBG 2divert. Govt 1st banned it and then allowed the indirect entry into a company with a 15.5% Chinese stake. I haven’t seen a bigger fan of Chinese technology than parts of this government.

While the backlash has already started, Krafton, on the other hand, opened pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 18 and may release it soon.

It is important to note here that Tencent or any other company does not need the approval of the Indian government before launching any app or game in India. The Home Office (MHA) and the Department of Electronics and Informatics do not approve apps until they are released, but would ban apps if they violate local rules and regulations.

Battlegrounds Mobile India started recording recently and has already seen a massive response. Interested users can register on Android through the Google Play Store.