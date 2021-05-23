Asad Umar advises Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan – Pakistan





Posted May 23, 2021 10:34 PM

Asad Umar advises Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, while advising former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, said London is a foreign land, Pakistan is his country, his homeland, he should come to Pakistan, the government will keep him in a safe place with good care.

He said there was no safer place in Pakistan than jail because he was out of jail. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy is based on justice, he will never stray from its foundation.

Speaking to the media at Sukkur Airport, Asad Umar said: “We have no information about the attack on Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London because we are in Pakistan and he is in London. If he has been attacked, I suggest that he return to his country immediately.

He said that the basis of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy is justice, it is not possible for the Prime Minister to deviate from his basic policy promise. The demands of justice must be met for all.

The minister said the same should be done in Jahangir Tareen’s case and that if he did not commit any illegal acts he would be acquitted but the requirements of the law would have to be observed.

He said MPs met with the prime minister two days ago and were briefed on constituency development work and other issues, after which MPs held a press conference and said they did not were not against the government.

He said that the PDM died under its own weight and that its movement is now over, due to which there is less political unrest at the moment, there is no threat to the government anywhere, a- he added.

Responding to a question, he said that the coronavirus was spreading to a very dangerous level, the situation improved after the measures taken at the government level.

Asad Umar said the coronavirus vaccine is a must, my family has also been vaccinated, it can reduce the danger to your life.

