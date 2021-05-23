Trump’s Big Lie: 9 Ways He Continues To Affect US Politics





More than six months after his defeat, Trump continues to declare that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him. And this lie, sometimes called “the big lie,” continues to have a major impact on US politics.

The lie would matter, in principle, even if it didn’t have much practical effect. But it matters even more when it fuels a nationwide Republican push to make election laws more restrictive, playing an important role in choosing GOP appointments and leadership positions, motivating a partisan push to ‘audit’ the 2020 results, causing another partisan fight in Congress, aiding the QAnon conspiracy movement and affecting public perceptions of the current president.

Here are nine ways the Big Lie continues to reverberate.

Perhaps the most important result of Trump’s lies about what happened in 2020 is the series of efforts in 2021 by lawmakers in Republican states to make voting more difficult. Among other things, the Republican proposals would reduce the availability of ballot boxes, shorten early voting and postal voting periods, make it more difficult for voters to get ballots in the mail, increase identification requirements voters, would ban 24-hour voting and drive-thru. vote, eliminate voter registration on election day, limit the number of people allowed to return the ballot by mail, and purge voters lists more aggressively. In many cases, it is unclear whether Republican lawmakers actually believe the 2020 election was fraudulent or whether they are cynically using voters’ own misconceptions about the election as political cover. The distinction is irrelevant in practice, as lies turn into repressive bills, whatever the real reason.

A career problem for Republicans who stood up for the truth

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who has firmly resisted election lies, now faces a main challenger who enjoys strong Trump backing: Congressman Jody Hice, who began his campaign by speaking out Election lies (and last week made a misleading statement on Capitol Hill. January 6 riot). And Raffensperger has already seen some of his power stripped by the Republican governor and state legislature. Another Georgia Republican who has stood up for the facts about what happened in 2020, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, announced this week that he will not seek re-election. Like Raffensperger, Duncan has made Republican enemies by humorously refusing Trump’s absurdities. It is not only Georgian officials in the hot seat to tell the truth. The Nevada Republican Party Central Committee voted in April to censor Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske for refusing to investigate (unsubstantiated allegations of) voter fraud and being too “dismissive” of (unfounded) concerns. ) respecting “electoral integrity”.

A justification for a crackdown on electoral officials

Republicans haven’t just targeted election leaders in some states. Lies about how some counties conducted the 2020 election provided justification for a broad Republican effort to curtail local election officials. A new Georgian law gives a state council the power to appoint someone to temporarily take over local electoral councils. A new Florida law states that a county election leader can be penalized up to $ 25,000 if a drop box is made available in a way that violates the requirements of the law. An Iowa law signed in March allows local election officials to be fined up to $ 10,000 for a “technical offense” and charged with a felony for failing to implement the regulations. directives from the Iowa Secretary of State. And Republicans across the country have or are trying to ban local officials, among others, from sending postal ballot requests to voters who have not specifically requested them.

Momentum for a Republican leadership change in the House

Last week, Republicans removed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from third place in the House leadership over her scathing criticism of election lies – and replaced her with New York Rep. Elise. Stefanik, who repeatedly promoted these lies and tried to overturn the elections.

A factor in open primary races

Josh Mandel, the former Ohio treasurer now running in the Republican primary for the US Senate seat who was released by retired Senator Rob Portman, turned the big lie into a line of applause in his speeches – proclaiming that he, unlike his own “establishment rivals”, is prepared to categorically declare that the election has been stolen from Trump. In Virginia, the recently completed Republican governor’s primary has featured one candidate, State Senator Amanda Chase, who also pointed out her baseless position that the election was stolen. Chase finished third in a field of seven candidates. But she wasn’t really alone: the winner, businessman Glenn Youngkin, made “electoral integrity” one of his campaign issues and refused for weeks to say Biden had been legitimately elected, changing his tone only after he got the nomination Republican last week. .

The basis for an “audit” in Arizona – and pushes for further audits

The Big Lie supported the decision of the Arizona Republican-controlled State Senate to order a so-called “audit” of the 2020 elections in the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, after the county has already carried out an audit which found no problems. The State Senate has hired an obscure and inexperienced company that is run by someone who promoted election lies; the company’s Maricopa processes have been widely criticized by true election experts. But Republicans in other states, from Georgia to Michigan and California, are now pushing for similar “audits.”

Another fight in Congress

The big lie led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6. Now, instead of working together on a number of other issues, Congress is spending time fighting over whether to create an independent commission to investigate what happened.

Of course, the two sides are not equal here: it was the Republicans in particular who turned what could be a moment of quick and easy bipartisan unity into another partisan junk.

Ammunition for conspiracy theorists

As CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reported, the Big Lie-based Arizona “audit” has become a fixture in QAnon’s conspiratorial circles – a basis, though ludicrous, for continuing to believe that ‘a series of states undo the already certified victories of President Joe Biden and that Trump will soon be back in power. Certainly, QAnon adherents always manage to find one absurd reason or another to justify their absurd beliefs. But there is no doubt that the continued prevalence of electoral lies has given the ammunition movement.

An (unknown) effect on the public

Poll results suggest that there is a widespread perception among Republican voters that Biden was not legitimately elected. For example, a CNN poll in late April found that 70% of Republican respondents said they didn’t think Biden had legitimately won enough votes to be president.

It is impossible to say for sure how this false belief affects the broader perception of these voters of Biden’s presidency. But it seems very likely that this is contributing to public polarization, limiting the president’s ability to win the support of those who voted for Trump – and even limiting the ability of average Americans to have productive political conversations with each other. .

