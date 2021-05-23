Merit, transparency and respect for the rule of law are the hallmarks of PTI: PM





File photo

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that merit, transparency and the rule of law were the hallmarks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and pledged the party would not compromise on these ideals.

Presiding over a meeting of the PTI central committee, the prime minister said nations cannot survive without setting high ideals. He insisted that party leaders and members strictly adhere to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf ideology of ensuring the rule of law, a party press release said.

Members of the central committee said the PTI government faced a number of mafias and stressed that the purpose of establishing the PTI was to uphold the rule of law and bring justice to all.

The meeting also renewed its pledge that the NRO would not be given to anyone belonging to any party. Members expressed determination that the PTI government would do everything in its power to achieve these goals.

The meeting also decided that they would not compromise on basic principles at any cost and would do everything possible to promote the fundamental ideals of the party.

The committee also appreciated the bold and cautious approach of the Prime Ministers on the question of Palestine and for effectively bringing the voice of Islamophobia to international fora.

While praising the prime minister and his economic team for the effective economic policies, they said these were starting to deliver results as proven by the prosperity of farmers and hoped that the agricultural sector would improve further in the days to come. .

The Committee noted that despite the Covid19 pandemic, the economic wheel has shifted to provide additional tangible stability. The Central Committee also commended the government for the progress made in the construction and agricultural sectors.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections and Kashmir’s Minister of Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur briefed the committee on changes to relevant laws.

The committee was informed that the PML-N government had changed the laws for the polls with a hidden agenda of rigging and sabotaging the electoral process.

The committee, while expressing concerns, urged urgent electoral reforms to end any possible rigging and misuse of official money and resources.

The committee observed that the PTI strived to hold fair, transparent and impartial elections that were trusted by all citizens.

The Prime Minister underlined the necessity and importance of the use of modern technology in this regard.

Approving the Prime Minister’s point of view, the committee said that the use of electronic voting machines in the upcoming elections would ensure fair and transparent ballots.

The PTI would bring such transparent and efficient e-voting technology to the country, which could not be questioned by anyone, they added.

The meeting also praised the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s prosperity and appreciated their record remittances. Given their vital role, the PTI strived to give them the right to vote through the use of modern technology so that they could participate in the electoral process.

Expressing strong reservations about the negative propaganda through a post on the official Election Commission page, the commission expressed confidence that the Commission would immediately take strict action and prosecute the official.

The prime minister also ordered the leading ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take steps to hold local government elections.

The committee also commended Chief Minister KPK for alleviating poverty and providing health care cards in the province under which every resident had one million rupees health insurance. Members called it one of the most significant and historic achievements of the PTI government.

Chief party organizer Saifullah Niazi and Secretary General Aamir Kiyani were invited to present candidates for the by-elections after consultation with relevant parliamentarians and assemblies and as part of a well-designed strategy.

