Boris Johnson faces tough choices on his free trade agenda





Boris Johnson sold the idea of ​​leaving the EU to voters, in part by pledging to free the UK to make “filibuster” trade deals around the world. Now, this vision comes up against the realities of the difficult compromises it involves. A planned deal with Australia has divided the cabinet – between ardent free traders and those who fear the impact on agriculture, and on the UK itself, though Scottish and Welsh farmers are the toughest affected. It makes political and economic sense for the government to aim for zero tariffs and quotas in a deal, at least as the final destination. But it must not do it blindly, without taking into account the political fallout. An agreement with Australia would be an important symbolic price: the first major post-Brexit trade pact which does not largely “renew” the agreements from which the United Kingdom has benefited within the framework of the EU. Given that Australia is a founding member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, this would be an important step towards joining what is now the CPTPP, ensuring beneficial access to trade in the Pacific region. A deal with Australia would also pave the way for bigger deals with the US and Mercosur. Conversely, failure would make other agreements less likely. The vision of a bold, free-trade Britain would fade. But Canberra has demanded the complete removal of tariffs on exports – including on agricultural products such as beef, lamb and pork. UK farming industry says so couldn’t compete with the country’s vast industrialized farms. Campaigners say Australia has less stringent food and welfare standards, including the use of chemically washed chicken and growth hormones for beef, as well as sow stalls for pregnant pigs and longer travel times for live animals. The PM prevailed in cabinet, insisting that the UK should offer a tariff-free, quota-free package to Australia, although tariffs would only be removed over a period of up to 15 years for allow time to adjust. The concerns of farmers may be exaggerated at this time. But a deal with Australia would also set a precedent for negotiations with the United States and Brazil, the two biggest beef producers. Increased competition over time could reshape the UK farming landscape – both economically and physically. A key question is whether regulatory barriers are lifted or kept in place. Animal welfare and food standards are important to the public; One million people signed a National Farmers Union petition last year against allowing food imports that would be illegal to produce in the UK. If the deal ended up including such regulatory barriers, UK farmers would be less threatened by the total elimination of tariffs. The increase in shipments from distant Australia is also uncomfortable with the government’s vow to be a leader in reducing carbon emissions. It is important that the deal respect UK sovereignty to introduce a “carbon border adjustment” – emissions-related tariffs – if it so wishes in the future. Then there is the fragile state of the union. Appearing to ignore Welsh and Scottish farmers could inflate independence sentiment. And the more open an agriculture deal with Australia, the tighter the regulatory border between Britain and Northern Ireland – which will remain subject to EU agricultural standards and customs rules. It is not yet clear whether this deal will increase market access for the UK’s lucrative services exports and digital commerce. The government must reconcile a liberal trade agenda, which will leave at least some sectors in difficulty, with the promises of a more interventionist domestic economic policy designed to safeguard jobs and level out disadvantaged regions. Even for a political salesman as skilful as the Prime Minister, it is a delicate circle to square.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos