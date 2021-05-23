Trump criminal investigation looms over Manhattan DA race





NEW YORK – Eight days after Donald Trump turns 75 next month, voters in New York will vote their last ballots in an election that is sure to have ramifications for the former president.

It’s not another run for the White House, but a vote in the Democratic Party primary for the next Manhattans district attorney, the person who would likely end up prosecuting if an investigation into Trump’s affairs is underway. discovered a criminal act.

Current prosecutor Cyrus Vance Jr. is stepping down at the end of the year, meaning there’s a good chance he’ll pass the two-year investigation over to his successor.

The question of who will take over took on new urgency after the announcement this week that the state attorney general’s office had joined the AD’s criminal investigation into Trump, an in-depth review of covert payments, real estate appraisals, tax strategies, executive compensation and other transactions. .

In a solidly democratic district, the June 22 holiday primary will most likely decide the winner.

All eight candidates have made it clear that they are not afraid to take on the former president, but most have been careful to steer clear of openly anti-Trump rhetoric.

While I can’t say what I will do specifically without seeing all the facts and evidence, if Donald Trump or any of the Trumps committed crimes in Manhattan, I will prosecute them, said candidate Eliza Orlins, a public defender who has already appeared as a candidate. on Survivor.

It is more essential than ever that the prosecutor’s office is understood as not being a political office, that the prosecutor is not seen as sleeping with anyone, ”said another candidate, Lucy Lang, former deputy of the district. lawyer and former director of the John Jay Colleges Institute for Innovation in Prosecution.

The Robust Estate includes three former Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutors, Lang, Liz Crotty and Diana Florence, and two former federal prosecutors, Tali Farhadian Weinstein and Alvin Bragg.

Three candidates have never been prosecutors, including Orlins, civil rights lawyer Tahanie Aboushi and member of the National Assembly Dan Quart.

No obvious favorites have emerged in the crowded area.

The Trump investigation, which the former president called a witch hunt, has major implications for his political future and the fate of his business.

Trump is not the only talking point in the race, amid rekindled concern over street crimes and the ongoing debate over criminal justice and the role of prosecutors, renewed following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police a year ago.

At the start of the race, perhaps last year, a lot of people thought Trump would be the main talking point, but he doesn’t really appear to be the main issue for this generation of candidates, said Christina Greer, professor of political science at Fordham. University. He’s in a long list of issues, but criminality and how the prosecutor will prosecute particular cases seem to be the most prescient questions.

The city has seen more than 155 homicides since the start of the year, the highest number for this period since 2011. Other broad categories of crime, including theft, burglaries and criminal assaults, remain in large part where they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

The race could decide whether the next district attorney will pursue criminal justice reforms, which in recent years have focused on reducing drug prosecutions and locking up fewer defendants for extended periods of time while awaiting trial.

Crotty has racked up endorsements from law enforcement unions, which see her as the most public safety-focused candidate. Other candidates won the support of activists and reformist organizations.

Vances’ office said he would continue to lead the Trump investigation until the end of his term.

He hired former Mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to help him with the investigation, and in February got eight years of Trumps tax returns, ending a long legal battle.

Former Vances deputy chief prosecutor Daniel R. Alonso, who is not a candidate, said it was vital that the Trump case be left in the hands of someone who knows what he’s doing , who is competent, who has experience, who has judgment and who does not think. politically.

Frankly, I don’t think voters are focusing enough on this issue, Alonso said.

The candidates have, at the very least, sought to telegraph that they will not go easy with the powerful.

Orlins hit out at Vance for refusing to press charges against Trump’s two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., in 2012 after investigating allegations they defrauded clients at a Manhattan condominium project. Vance concluded that there was not enough evidence of a crime.

I think we might not be in this situation where we might never have had President Donald J. Trump if Cy Vance had done it sooner, if he had carried these cases and what he had not refused to sue, Orlins told The Associated Press.

Vance’s decision in the previous Trump investigation was one of many cases during his 12-year tenure where critics say he has caved in to powerful interests.

Vance has been criticized for dropping rape charges against French financier Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011, refusing to prosecute Harvey Weinstein in 2015, five years before his eventual conviction, and making a deal in 2016 with a well-connected gynecologist to avoid jail for allegedly sexually abusing patients.

Bragg said he would remove what he saw as the two justice systems from the office.

Aboushi said Shell never puts a badge or bank account above the law.

Crotty said: It comes down to what the facts of your case are, and it doesn’t matter how powerful the person is, how powerful your facts are. “

Farhadian Weinstein praised his experience in complex white-collar cases. Florence similarly spoke of her case in real estate and construction fraud prosecutions, saying she was in the best position to pursue the Trump investigation.

I’m not intimidated by anyone, Farhadian Weinstein said in an interview. We are all equal before the law and that does not change if you continue to hold a position of power, including the power of the presidency.

Quart said: If there is any evidence that a serious crime has been committed, I would certainly prosecute, and that would be true of the President as much as anyone else.

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential advice by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos